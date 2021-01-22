Explore Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market is expected to reach $95.3 billion during 2021–2028 with A123 System LLC, Amperex Technology Ltd. (ATL), Blue Energy Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls Inc., Johnson Matthey, LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., SAFT, Toshiba Corp.

The global Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market was $17.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $95.3 billion by 2028, growing at an estimated CAGR of +17 % during the forecast period.

Lithium-ion batteries are advanced rechargeable batteries that are used in portable consumer electronic products and in electric vehicles, such as e-bikes, e-rickshaws, and e-cars. In the last few years, lithium-ion batteries have been able to effectively penetrate into the automotive market due to its long life and low maintenance costs as compared to traditional batteries, such as lead-acid and nickel-metal hybrid batteries.

Lithium-producing countries have grown in stature on the world mining stage in recent years, as interest in the silvery-white metal grows in tandem with demand for the electric vehicles and consumer electronics whose rechargeable batteries it powers.

But as well as its use in lithium-ion batteries, the highly-reactive and flammable alkali mineral – sometimes referred to as “white gold” – is also used in ceramics and glass, lubricating greases, polymer production, and air treatment.

According to the latest figures from the US Geological Survey (USGS), global lithium production in 2019 stood at 77,000 tonnes – a 19% decline on the previous year that was a result of previous over-production and decreased commodity prices.

Top Key Players:

A123 System LLC, Amperex Technology Ltd. (ATL), Blue Energy Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls Inc., Johnson Matthey, LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., SAFT, Toshiba Corp.

Region Outlook:

Geographically, Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Market this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Automotive Lithium Ion Battery in these regions, from 2021 to 2028 (forecast), covering United States, EU, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan

Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery facilitates the safe and robust provision of timely connectivity, the exercise of authority and also in the direction of forces across geographies. The mission-critical nature of this market requires the integration of emerging technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, meta-materials, to improve the delivery of the right information in the right place at the right time in a practical format. It is estimated that companies invest in the Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery market at a rapid pace during the forecast period, despite the economic slowdown, technological challenges, and budget cuts.

The report evaluates the growth rate and the Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on the latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

