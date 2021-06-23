Exploration and Production (E and P) Software Market 2020: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Forecasts Till 2026
Overview for “Exploration and Production (E and P) Software Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.
Exploration and Production (E and P) Software Market Data and Acquisition Research Study with Trends and Opportunities 2019-2024
The study of Exploration and Production (E and P) Software market is a compilation of the market of Exploration and Production (E and P) Software broken down into its entirety on the basis of types, application, trends and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, drivers and restraints, and a global outreach. The detailed study also offers a board interpretation of the Exploration and Production (E and P) Software industry from a variety of data points that are collected through reputable and verified sources. Furthermore, the study sheds a lights on a market interpretations on a global scale which is further distributed through distribution channels, generated incomes sources and a marginalized market space where most trade occurs.
Along with a generalized market study, the report also consists of the risks that are often neglected when it comes to the Exploration and Production (E and P) Software industry in a comprehensive manner. The study is also divided in an analytical space where the forecast is predicted through a primary and secondary research methodologies along with an in-house model.
Key players in the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market covered in Chapter 12:
Aucerna
Schlumberger
Exprodat Consulting
IHS
GEPlan Consulting
Petroleum Experts
Ikon Science
Baker Hughes
Computer Modelling Group
OVS Group
Landmark Solutions
Paradigm
GE Oil and Gas
Emerson
P2 Energy Solutions
ION Geophysical
Kongsberg Gruppen
INT
Peloton
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Risk Management Mapping
Seismic Amplitude Analysis
Portfolio Aggregation
Performance Tracking
Navigation System
Resource Valuation
Resource Characterization
Reservoir Simulation
Drilling and Production
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
On-Shore
Off-Shore
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Regional scope can be customized
For a global outreach, the Exploration and Production (E and P) Software study also classifies the market into a global distribution where key market demographics are established based on the majority of the market share. The following markets that are often considered for establishing a global outreach are North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. Depending on the study, the following markets are often interchanged, added, or excluded as certain markets only adhere to certain products and needs.
Here is a short glance at what the study actually encompasses:
Study includes strategic developments, latest product launches, regional growth markers and mergers & acquisitions
Revenue, cost price, capacity & utilizations, import/export rates and market share
Forecast predictions are generated from analytical data sources and calculated through a series of in-house processes.
However, based on requirements, this report could be customized for specific regions and countries.
Some Point of Table of Content:
Chapter One: Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction and Market Overview
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter Four: Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market, by Type
Chapter Five: Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market, by Application
Chapter Six: Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Seven: North America Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eight: Europe Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Nine: Asia Pacific Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eleven: South America Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Twelve: Competitive Landscape
12.1 Aucerna
12.1.1 Aucerna Basic Information
12.1.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Introduction
12.1.3 Aucerna Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 Schlumberger
12.2.1 Schlumberger Basic Information
12.2.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Introduction
12.2.3 Schlumberger Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 Exprodat Consulting
12.3.1 Exprodat Consulting Basic Information
12.3.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Introduction
12.3.3 Exprodat Consulting Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 IHS
12.4.1 IHS Basic Information
12.4.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Introduction
12.4.3 IHS Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 GEPlan Consulting
12.5.1 GEPlan Consulting Basic Information
12.5.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Introduction
12.5.3 GEPlan Consulting Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 Petroleum Experts
12.6.1 Petroleum Experts Basic Information
12.6.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Introduction
12.6.3 Petroleum Experts Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 Ikon Science
12.7.1 Ikon Science Basic Information
12.7.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Introduction
12.7.3 Ikon Science Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 Baker Hughes
12.8.1 Baker Hughes Basic Information
12.8.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Introduction
12.8.3 Baker Hughes Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 Computer Modelling Group
12.9.1 Computer Modelling Group Basic Information
12.9.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Introduction
12.9.3 Computer Modelling Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.10 OVS Group
12.10.1 OVS Group Basic Information
12.10.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Introduction
12.10.3 OVS Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.11 Landmark Solutions
12.11.1 Landmark Solutions Basic Information
12.11.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Introduction
12.11.3 Landmark Solutions Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.12 Paradigm
12.12.1 Paradigm Basic Information
12.12.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Introduction
12.12.3 Paradigm Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.13 GE Oil and Gas
12.13.1 GE Oil and Gas Basic Information
12.13.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Introduction
12.13.3 GE Oil and Gas Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.14 Emerson
12.14.1 Emerson Basic Information
12.14.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Introduction
12.14.3 Emerson Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.15 P2 Energy Solutions
12.15.1 P2 Energy Solutions Basic Information
12.15.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Introduction
12.15.3 P2 Energy Solutions Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.16 ION Geophysical
12.16.1 ION Geophysical Basic Information
12.16.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Introduction
12.16.3 ION Geophysical Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.17 Kongsberg Gruppen
12.17.1 Kongsberg Gruppen Basic Information
12.17.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Introduction
12.17.3 Kongsberg Gruppen Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.18 INT
12.18.1 INT Basic Information
12.18.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Introduction
12.18.3 INT Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.19 Peloton
12.19.1 Peloton Basic Information
12.19.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Introduction
12.19.3 Peloton Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Chapter Thirteen: Industry Outlook continued…
