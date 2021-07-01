Exploit: Demand Analysis with Forecast Growth of Polyethylene Wax Market

As per the latest report by Research Dive, the global polyethylene wax market is set to grow immensely due to extensive requirement of polyethylene wax in the construction sector. Polyethylene wax is primarily a derivative of polyvinyl chloride and has multiple properties such as its ability to be moulded into different shapes and abrasion resistance. Several industries find these factors useful in their production processes. The plastic industry is also one of the major contributors to the growth of the overall market as polyethylene is used for various purposes including modifying resin, as a mold release agent, and it also works as a dispersant.

The polyethylene wax is also used by the printing sector in their letter press, silk screen gravure and for the lithographic printing activities. This is due to the ability of the wax to provide a glossy layer to the ink used and also further adds to its durability. Additionally, due to these characteristics, the ink is also used in the packing and labelling industry. The market is also set to expand further with new variants of the wax. Also, the ability to use polyethylene wax for multiple purposes is set to add to the steady growth rate of the global polyethylene wax market.

Key Market Players

The report also provides a list of multiple pioneers of the industry who have contributed to the market by initiating partnerships, mergers, product launches, and other technological advancements. Below is a list of these key players:

SCG Chemicals Honeywell International Inc Arya Chem, Inc BASF SE The Lubrizol Corporation WIWAX Mitsui Chemicals America, Inc Clariant AG Synergy Additives Micro Powders, Inc.

In October 2020, Mitsui Chemicals, a leading expert in the production of coating materials, entered into a partnership with the group company SDC, it has acquired COTEC GmbH, a pioneer in hydrophobic and anti-reflective coatings. The initiative is set to contribute to adding of expertise in the field of polymer chemistry along with the expansion of the company into Asian and American countries.

