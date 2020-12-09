Explicit scenes from the game have been leaked on Pornhub

We are finally here! In just a few tens of minutes, the most anticipated game of the year, Cyberpunk 2077, will be released. Although the game hasn’t officially released yet, some sex scenes are already available on the adult pornhub website.

Leak with Judy

CD Projekt Red has struggled with a lot of leaks in the past few weeks. But the Polish studio probably had no idea that a few hours before its release, scenes from the game would be revealed on adult sites like Pornhub.

While Cyberpunk 2077 already has a porn parody, some internet users have testified to have found explicit scenes from the game on Pornhub, in particular a scene with the character of Judy, a young tattooed woman whose face was often used to advertise the game. Screenshots were even posted on Reddit before they were deleted. Reason given: non-compliance with copyright. CD Projekt seems to have cleaned up the internet to avoid possible leaks.

Obviously, it is not out of prudence that CD Projekt Red requested the removal of these leaks. Rather, it should be seen as a desire to prevent the slightest prey.

The presence of explicit sex scenes in Cyberpunk 2077, of course, won’t surprise anyone. These properties had been announced long in advance. In addition, CD Projekt Red developed the game The Witcher 3, known for its sex scenes, between Geralt and his many (potential) female conquests.

If, like us, you are impatient to discover Cyberpunk 2077, we invite you to discover the first opinions published in the press.