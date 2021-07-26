Expert Fauci: beg people to get vaccinated | free press

Due to the delta variant, the number of new infections is increasing practically worldwide. In the US, the problem is stagnant vaccination. The concern is great.

Washington/Baltimore (AP) – US health expert Anthony Fauci has expressed concern about the pace of corona vaccinations and the rising number of infections in the United States.

“We’re going in the wrong direction,” he told CNN. US President Joe Biden’s adviser warned of a “pandemic for the unvaccinated”. “So we’re practically begging people to get out there and get vaccinated.”

Tense situation in countries with low vaccination coverage

In all US states, the number of new infections has been rising again for a few weeks – the Delta variant is responsible for this. The situation is particularly tense in countries with low vaccination coverage. On Sunday, authorities reported a total of 15,711 new cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That is about 3,600 more than a week earlier. The number of deaths with a confirmed infection fell from 138 to 56.

In the country of about 330 million inhabitants, about 34.4 million people have been infected with Sars-CoV-2 so far. More than 610,800 people died. In absolute terms, that’s more than any other country in the world. To date, nearly 57 percent of the population in the United States has received at least one vaccination, according to data from the CDC. About 49 percent are fully vaccinated.

Entry from Germany still difficult

Entry from Germany to the US is still only possible with a special permit – although Biden announced a review of the corona-related entry restrictions in mid-July during the meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Johns Hopkins website is regularly updated and therefore shows a higher level than the official figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) or the CDC. In some cases, the figures – including those of new infections within 24 hours, but also those of the dead – are updated afterwards.