Expected release window, gameplay, story, and more

Yakuza Like a Dragon 8 is predicted to mix the current and previous of the Yakuza franchise, as followers will see Ichiban and Kiryu take heart stage. The upcoming months look vibrant for followers of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s video games. Curiously, Like a Dragon 8 shouldn’t be the one upcoming Yakuza title, as another content material can be anticipated in 2023.

Earlier than the following main Yakuza entry formally drops, gamers will even have the ability to take pleasure in Like a Dragon Ishin, a remake of the spin-off title, which was domestically launched in Japan. Together with the spin-off, the publishers will even be releasing Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Identify, a brief prequel to the occasions of Yakuza 8.

Gaiden will cope with Kiryu’s story between Yakuza 6 and showcase all of the tales main as much as the narrative of Yakuza Like a Dragon 8. An official date is but to be launched for Yakuza 8, though group hypothesis locations it in mid-to-late 2024 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Collection X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

How will Yakuza Like a Dragon 8 play out?

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has beforehand talked about that with fight, Yakuza Like a Dragon 8 will play out the identical as Yakuza 7 Like a Dragon, and can primarily be a Japanese role-playing recreation (JRPG), and never an motion title.

Therefore, gamers can anticipate the identical turn-based model of fight first launched within the sequel with Ichiban as the principle character.

Nevertheless, this time round, Kiryu can have his personal get together, and it will likely be attention-grabbing to see how Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio takes Kiryu away from his tried and examined fight ingredient and introduce him to turn-based fight.

As Yakuza Like a Dragon 8 might be a direct sequel to Like a Dragon, the story will subsequently decide up from after the occasions of the earlier recreation.

This time, the narrative will revolve across the two protagonists, Kiryu and Ichiban, with sure story parts focusing extra on the collection’ previous with Kiryu, and the long run with Ichiban.

One other attention-grabbing side of the sport that many group members are speaking about is Kiryu’s silver fox haircut. That being stated, followers eagerly await the introduction of varied new parts and options of the sport.

