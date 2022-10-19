Expected release dates, speculative cost, and more

Lionel Messi is rumored to be the Ligue 1 POTM SBC in FIFA 23 for the month of September.

On October 18, 2022, dependable leaker FUT Sheriff backed claims that the Argentine had been voted the perfect participant within the French high flight for the earlier month.

POTM SBCs add particular playing cards to the sport, which have to be unlocked through the related challenges.

If the rumors about Lionel Messi’s Ligue 1 POTM SBC are true, it is going to trigger an enormous shift within the FIFA 23 market, particularly contemplating his immense reputation.

Because the SBC hasn’t been launched within the sport, no official info is offered. Nonetheless, primarily based on historical past and tendencies, it’s doable to foretell when the cardboard will turn into out there.

Any potential Lionel Messi Ligue 1 POTM SBC in FIFA 23 will not come low-cost

Lionel Messi is likely one of the 5 highest-rated base playing cards out there in FIFA 23. He obtained an extra improve when his RTTK card was added to the sport a few weeks in the past.

The cardboard is the highest-rated possibility for the promo and can obtain an improve as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have all however confirmed their development to the subsequent spherical.

If the Argentine is the POTM in Ligue 1 for September, it will likely be a distinct matter altogether. All POTM playing cards are solely out there as SBCs, so gamers should full the problem. The cardboard will likely be untradeable and will not be added to any in-game packs. If gamers do not full the problem, they will not have the ability to get the cardboard.

Historically, Ligue 1 POTM SBCs have all the time been launched on Thursdays (with one exception). EA Sports activities would not prefer to tinker with dates, which suggests they’ll possible stay the identical for FIFA 23.

Based mostly on these elements, if Lionel Messi is introduced because the POTM of Ligue 1, his SBC might arrive at present (October 19, 2022) or tomorrow (October 20, 2022).

It is exhausting to foretell the ranking of such a card, however it is going to possible be round 92. This is similar because the ranking on his RTTK card, but when EA does really feel beneficiant, a 93 general can’t be dominated out.

Final 12 months, Cristiano Ronaldo gained the Premier League POTM in September. His SBC value over 2.2 million cash and was among the many most costly challenges within the sport.

The price of Lionel Messi’s SBC will possible be related and will definitely not be low-cost. It would even have a number of challenges that may require loads of fodder from gamers. There is also a hike in the price of higher-rated fodder playing cards as a consequence of elevated demand out there.

It stays to be seen if the rumors will change into true and what sort of stats there will likely be on the particular card.

Regardless of some nerfs, Lionel Messi’s card stays a favourite for a lot of FIFA 23 gamers. Whereas the POTM card may very well be over the finances for many gamers, hardcore followers will possible go for it.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



