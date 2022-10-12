Expected release date, time, and more details

Genshin Impression followers look ahead to the three.2 broadcast, the place HoYoverse officers will reveal thrilling upcoming content material. Though the builders are but to make any bulletins concerning the three.2 Particular Program, gamers can count on the livestream to premiere between October 21 and 23, 2022.

Most livestreams have one thing in widespread, and the speculated date above has been chosen primarily based on these components. Here’s a fast rundown of it:

Most Particular Packages premiere on Friday

Such broadcasts often occur 10 to 12 days earlier than the brand new patch replace

Contemplating these components, October 21, 2022, is the most certainly date for the three.2 livestream in Genshin Impression.

Genshin Impression: Anticipated time for 3.2 livestream

Followers eagerly watch for Nahida’s debut in Genshin Impression patch 3.2 replace (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Genshin Impression will at the moment enter the second section of the patch 3.1 replace. With the present replace operating on a five-week schedule, the builders will current the three.2 livestream sooner than gamers suppose.

Whereas HoYoverse officers haven’t made any bulletins concerning the Particular Program but, calculated predictions could be made primarily based on the sample established by earlier livestreams. Contemplating replace 3.2 is scheduled to be rolled out on November 2, 2022, — in addition to the 2 components talked about earlier — one can count on the Model 3.2 livestream on October 21, 2022, at 08:00 am (UTC-4).

The place to look at the three.2 Livestream

Official Twitch channel and its present look (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Gamers can watch the upcoming 3.2 Particular Program on numerous platforms, reminiscent of:

The livestream will first air on the official Twitch channel earlier than being re-broadcasted on the official YouTube channel round 4 hours later. Therefore, gamers can select to look at the three.2 livestream at 8:00 am (UTC-4) on Twitch or at 12:00 pm (UTC-4) on YouTube.

What to anticipate from patch 3.2 replace

The Genshin Impression group is excitedly wanting ahead to the patch 3.2 replace for numerous causes. Here’s a fast rundown of the content material coming within the upcoming replace, as per the most recent leaks:

New Sumeru Characters – Nahida (5-star) and Layla (4-star)

Potential Character reruns – Yoimiya, Childe, and YaeMiko

New Boss – Dendro Hypostasis

New Archon, story, and Hangout Quests

New limited-time occasions

New Realm for Serenitea Pot – Sumeru Themed

Newest leaks have additionally confirmed that Nahida and Layla will debut within the first half of the brand new patch. She is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst and likewise amassed a reasonably stable fanbase earlier than her debut. Followers who’ve saved up Primogems for her must also take into account pre-farming for her ascension and expertise ranges.

Newcomers may also get the possibility to summon older characters from rerun banners and likewise take part in new limited-time occasions with good-looking rewards. Evidently, players are wanting ahead to the patch. Hopefully, the Genshin Impression 3.2 replace lives as much as the hype at the moment surrounding it.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



