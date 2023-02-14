Expected release date, possible stats, and more

EA Sports activities just lately introduced that Wissam Ben Yedder has been topped the Ligue 1 Participant of the Month for the month of January, and he’ll quickly obtain an SBC in FIFA 23 Final Group. The French striker has been in elegant type this season, and together with his current performances towards the perfect sides within the league, he has actually earned the award.

Wissam Ben Yedder is a fan-favorite in the case of Final Group. He has been one of the crucial overpowered strikers within the sport since FIFA 19, particularly as a consequence of his deadly ending and five-star weak foot. His particular variations have been extraordinarily coveted by avid gamers over time, and his newest POTM variant in FIFA 23 will undoubtedly be well-liked with avid gamers across the globe.

Notice: General scores and attributes are speculative and will differ from the cardboard launched in FIFA 23.

Ben Yedder will obtain a POTM SBC in FIFA 23 Final Group

With 4 objectives in three video games throughout January, Ben Yedder beat the likes of Przemysław Frankowski and Alexis Sanchez to win the POTM award, and avid gamers might be desperate to be taught extra about his newest particular model. He already has an overpowered FUT Centurions card in FIFA 23, and his POTM might probably be even higher in-game.

When will the SBC be launched?

With Kylian Mbappe nonetheless accessible in-game for the present Ligue 1 POTM SBC, Ben Yedder’s POTM card is but to be launched in FUT. Nonetheless, EA Sports activities have introduced that his SBC card might be up for grabs on February 21, a lot to the joy of FUT fanatics.

What’s going to the cardboard seem like in FIFA 23?

Whereas the precise general score and stats of the cardboard are but to be disclosed, FUT veterans could make an informed guess about his attributes primarily based on his earlier particular variations. Wissam already has a TOTW model and a FUT Centurions model in FUT 23, so it’s secure to imagine that his POTM card would possibly obtain a score between these two variants.

If that is true, POTM Wissam Ben Yedder might probably be an 88-rated card with the next key stats:

Tempo: 86

Dribbling: 92

Capturing: 88

Defending: 43

Passing: 84

Physicality: 74

With stats like these, in addition to his iconic five-star weak foot, he’ll undoubtedly be a pressure to be reckoned with within the present meta of the sport.

How will POTM Ben Yedder carry out in-game?

FUT followers are already properly conscious of how overpowered the AS Monaco marksman is in-game. His base gold model was extraordinarily well-liked in the beginning of the sport cycle, and his particular variations have maintained his reputation with avid gamers. Along with his Centurions card costing properly over 400,000 cash within the switch market, the POTM card might be extremely sought-after in FIFA 23 as a consequence of his skills.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



