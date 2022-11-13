Expected release date, features, and more

Rainbow Six Siege is all set to introduce a brand new map known as Nighthaven Labs with the upcoming season of the tactical shooter. Operation Photo voltaic Raid would be the closing operation of the 12 months and can convey many extra modifications. On November 12, Ubisoft not too long ago revealed a small glimpse of the upcoming map with a minute-long trailer.

Other than the brand new map, Rainbow Six Siege will add a model new Operator. Followers have additionally been extremely excited concerning the many quality-of-life modifications Ubisoft has promised for Yr 7 Season 4.

With the present season reaching its conclusion this month, Ubisoft has stated that Operation Photo voltaic Raid will probably be accessible for gamers to check out on Check Servers in November.

When is the Nighthaven Labs coming to the Rainbow Six Siege map pool

A model new map is coming to Operation Photo voltaic Raid! Uncover extra about this off-coast location in the course of the Full Season Reveal. Watch stay Monday, November twenty first at 12:30PM PT/9:30PM CET at youtube.com/Ubisoft!

The upcoming operation, Operation Photo voltaic Raid, has been confirmed so as to add a brand new map to the tactical shooter. That stated, the map’s official launch date remains to be unknown. In the course of the Demon Veil growth, Ubisoft determined so as to add Emerald Plains later within the season because the builders have been ready for suggestions and have been consistently working.

Nonetheless, on its official Twitter deal with, Ubisoft has talked about that the total reveal of the map and the operation will probably be introduced on November 21, 2022, at 12:30 PM PT/ 9:30 PM CET.

A hard and fast launch date is anticipated to be introduced quickly for the upcoming map and Operator, as most maps are launched with the brand new season of Rainbow Six Siege.

Ubisoft has additionally revealed that the brand new Yr 7 Season 4 Operation Photo voltaic Raid will probably be accessible to gamers on Check Servers on November 21, 2022.

What are the anticipated options of the brand new Nighthaven Labs map

From the trailer of the upcoming Nighthaven Labs map, followers can anticipate Ubisoft to go far and past to make the map design lovely as at all times. That stated, not like different maps, gamers can anticipate an open map with many glass areas.

This may occasionally even be the primary map other than Stadium Bravo to introduce bullet-proof, clear partitions. The builders additionally added a small Murderer’s Creed Easter egg, the place they confirmed the notorious Animus machine.

This alone might open up tons of lore potentialities for Rainbow Six Siege, as they’ve already maintained their continuity by including characters like Sam Fisher to the sport.

Rainbow Six Siege Yr 7 Season 4 will even convey a model new Colombian Operator to the crew. The Operator wore a patch of her nation flag on her arm.

The Operator will even wield a P90 SMG, as proven within the Nighthaven Labs trailer. In line with sources on-line, the upcoming Operator will probably be known as Solis. Gamers can anticipate the Operator and the brand new Nighthaven Labs map to be launched collectively. Nonetheless, Ubisoft is but to announce extra data relating to Operation Photo voltaic Raid.



