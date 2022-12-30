Expected date, time, and redeem code details

Genshin Affect just lately entered the second half of the most recent replace. With greater than two weeks in hand, followers sit up for the three.4 livestream and upcoming content material.

HoYoverse officers are but to disclose the upcoming 3.4 Particular Program, however gamers can anticipate it to premiere between January 6 and January 8, 2023. Most livestreams have one thing in widespread, and the above dates had been chosen primarily based on these elements:

Livestreams all the time premiere on Fridays

Livestreams premiere 10 to 12 days earlier than the brand new patch launch

Maintaining these elements in thoughts, January 6, 2023, appears to be essentially the most potential date for the three.4 livestream in Genshin Affect.

Genshin Affect: 3.4 Particular Program anticipated date, time, and redeem code

Yaoyao will doubtless seem within the 3.4 Particular Program (Picture through HoYoverse)

HoYoverse officers have launched the Section II banners for the Genshin Affect 3.4 replace. The patch cycle has returned to the usual six-week schedule, therefore the brand new patch banners will keep accessible for 21 days.

Presently, the brand new patch 3.4 replace is predicted to be launched in two weeks and the builders will premiere the livestream earlier than the brand new model to showcase upcoming content material.

Based mostly on the earlier livestream launch dates, it may be calculated that the brand new 3.4 livestream will premiere 10 to 12 days earlier than the brand new patch replace. Listed here are the anticipated dates for it:

January 06, 2023

January 07, 2023

January 08, 2023

Contemplating how most livestreams often premiere on Fridays, it’s probably that the Genshin Affect 3.4 Particular Program will premiere on January 06, 2023, at 8 AM (UTC-4). Nevertheless, gamers are suggested to attend for the official bulletins for extra readability.

The place to observe 3.4 Particular Program?

Catch the three.4 livestream premiere stay on Twitch (Picture through HoYoverse)

Genshin Affect officers will premiere the three.4 Particular Program stay on their official Twitch channel. Gamers who can’t watch it will possibly tune in to their official YouTube channel to catch the re-broadcast.

Whereas the official Twitch channel will premiere at 8 AM (UTC-4), the YouTube channel will broadcast the identical in 4 hours.

Seize free Primogem from 3.4 livestream redeem codes

Declare redeem codes from the three.4 livestream (Picture through HoYoverse)

HoYoverse officers will reward three redeem codes for watching the three.4 Particular Program. They are going to be handed out at random intervals and can have a restricted lifespan.

Gamers can have 24 hours since its launch to say them and procure round 300 Primogems in whole. Listed here are two methods to say the three.4 livestream redeem codes:

Official redemption web site

In-game settings

HoYoverse has created an official web site for claiming redeem codes that may reward free Primogems and different rewards. Different strategies require gamers to log in to Genshin Affect and entry the redeem choice situated within the settings.

In conclusion, the patch 3.4 livestream is a extremely anticipated occasion for the neighborhood. Speculations additionally recommend that Yaoyao’s voice actor will make her debut on the Particular Program. Gamers can sit up for it and the remainder of the upcoming content material.



