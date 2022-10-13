Expected date and time for upcoming banner announcements

The Genshin Influence 3.2 livestream will doubtless air on one in every of three doable days, i.e., October 21, 22, and 23 of this yr. The explanation behind this expectation basically lies in the truth that each current Particular Program aired 10-12 days earlier than the related Model Replace.

Vacationers know that Genshin Influence 3.2 is slated to launch on November 2, as revealed by HoYoverse again on August 13 once they mentioned the roadmap for the next Model Updates.

A affirmation of that date might be seen within the following Tweet.

Genshin Influence 3.2 livestream: Launch date hypothesis

The related a part of this Tweet’s HoYoLAB article reads:

“Model 3.2 – anticipated to be up to date on November 2, 2022”

The beforehand anticipated launch dates have been correct, so there isn’t a motive to doubt the Model 3.2 launch date. From right here, one wants to know the same old variety of days between the livestream and the Particular Program. Listed here are the related stats for the earlier sentence:

Model 3.1: 12 days

Model 3.0: 11 days

Model 2.8: 11 days

Model 2.7: 11 days

Model 2.6: 12 days

Model 2.5: 12 days

Model 2.4: 10 days

Model 2.3: 12 days

Model 2.2: 10 days

Model 2.1: 12 days

Model 2.0: 12 days

Therefore, that is the place the aforementioned estimated period of 10-12 days stemmed from.

Nahida can have a banner on this replace (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Realizing these numbers and the official launch date signifies that the anticipated Genshin Influence 3.2 livestream dates embrace the next:

October 21, 2022

October 22, 2022

October 23, 2022

HoYoverse is but to verify which of the three would be the official launch date for the subsequent Particular Program. Often, such confirmations happen just a few days earlier than the Particular Program airs.

Genshin Influence 3.2 livestream expectations

There shall be Redeem Codes (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The obvious factor to anticipate is three new short-term Redeem Codes that every give 100 Primogems. Utilizing all of them would supply Vacationers with 300 Primogems, which is pretty beneficiant for one thing that solely takes a minute of their time.

Nevertheless, these Redeem Codes will expire the subsequent day, which means one has to make use of them as quickly as doable. It is not at the moment recognized what these codes are, so readers should wait till the Particular Program airs to search out out.

Nahida’s banner will inevitably be introduced up (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

So far as banners go, Vacationers ought to anticipate some info on Nahida’s Occasion Want. Present rumors recommend that she and Yoimiya can have banners within the first half, whereas Yae Miko and Childe shall be within the second half.

Nevertheless, there’s all the time an opportunity that these rumors may very well be flawed. Thus, it is vital to see what the Genshin Influence 3.2 livestream confirms. On the very least, Nahida is assured to be within the subsequent replace, due to a number of leaks showcasing her skills, Ascension Supplies, and different related particulars.

On the same be aware, the model new 4-star Layla must also seem within the Particular Program. Each of those new characters are anticipated to be showcased, as is the custom for such forms of broadcasts.

The Genshin Influence 3.2 livestream can even unveil a number of new occasions. Followers merely want to notice that the anticipated launch date is both October 21, October 22, or October 23, this yr.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



