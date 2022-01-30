Expect nudity in the Robert Pattinson movie

The release of “The Batman” with Robert Pattinson (Batman), Colin Farrell as Penguin, Paul Dano as Sphinx or Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman is fast approaching. In the meantime, here’s some new information: The film, directed by Matt Reeves, will contain nude scenes.

Rating: 15A

As The Batman’s release approaches, new information is emerging from interviews with the cast, director, trailers, images, and other leaks. For example, last week we learned that the Sphinx (The Riddler), the great villain who will face the Black Knight, was inspired by the famous Zodiac killer. Also revealed was a clip revealing a scene typical of the codes of the psychological thriller genre. Seven in the lead. If we already knew that the focus is on the thriller, this scene only reinforces that idea and darkens the already dark aura that hovers over the film.

So the film is going to be very sombre, in more ways than one: grunge atmosphere, tortured main character (similar to a Kurt Kobain), harrowing police investigation, etc… The Irish Film Classification Office (IFCO) classification has given it a 15A rating for the next film Matt Reeves wears. That means young viewers under the age of 15 must be accompanied to see it. IFCO is the censorship body for films, television programs and certain video game ratings and censorship in Ireland. In France, its equivalent is the exploitation visa.

This classification was introduced due to the presence of violence, profanity, drugs, but also sexuality and light nudity. Therefore, there will be sexual content in this punk version of Batman. For its part, the Motion Picture Association of America was less strict, using the PG-13 attribution.

More than The Dark Knight Rises

This isn’t the first time a film centered around Gotham’s unstoppable vigilante has received this sort of mention. For comparison, The Dark Knight also received a 15A from IFCO when it was released in 2008, which is the same as The Batman. The Joker’s outrageous madness had a lot to do with it. It’s also more than the most recently released Batman movies like Batman Begins, The Dark Knight Rises, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which only received a 12A rating.

PG-13 rated superhero movies are on the rise today. We can think of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Doctor Strange (2016), No Way Home (2021), soon Morbius (which will be released this year), but also The Eternals, where director Chloé Zhao staged the first sex scene in the MCU history. It’s still less than the R-rated rating that’s the subject of The Joker or The Suicide Squad.

Between Batman and Catwoman?

We don’t yet know what to expect from The Batman, but we’re obviously thinking of a scene between Batman and Catwoman, played by Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz respectively. We’ll have to wait until the film releases on March 4th to find out. What we do know, however, is that this will be the first time there’s been nudity and sex in a Batman-themed film.

Meanwhile, we recently learned that Matt Reeves is developing the project for a Gotham Police Department spin-off for HBO Max. Alongside this prequel series, called Gotham PD, the American director is thinking more and more about creating his own universe: “A lot of things are going on,” he released.