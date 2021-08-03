Expansion of vaccination offer for children encounters criticism | free press

Berlin / Munich (dpa) – With a wider range of vaccinations for children and adolescents, federal and state health ministers want to accelerate the fight against the further spread of the coronavirus.

The heads of departments unanimously decided on Monday evening to offer vaccinations for 12 to 17-year-olds in regional vaccination centers in all countries – as is already possible in medical practices. From September, risk groups such as the elderly and people in need of care should also be able to obtain their first booster vaccinations. The planned expansion of the vaccination offer received mixed reactions.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved both Biontech/Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine and Moderna’s vaccine for children and adolescents aged 12 years and older. In Germany, the independent Permanent Vaccination Commission (Stiko) does not recommend vaccinations for children in general, but only if there is a higher risk of more serious corona cures, for example from diseases such as diabetes – but they are possible with medical advice.

De Stiko justified its position, among other things, with the data situation, which in its opinion has not been sufficient to exclude possible consequential damage. However, in other countries, such as Israel, vaccination campaigns for children and young people are already underway. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach recently held an “outsider position” for the Stiko on Deutschlandfunk.

The ministers’ resolution on Monday emphasized that if children and young people are vaccinated, medical information and, if necessary, a yes from the guardian is necessary. The offers must be designed in such a way that the “voluntary nature of acceptance” is not called into question. Implementation is up to the federal states. Vaccination rates in Germany have recently fallen and the number of infections has increased.

Bavarian health minister Klaus Holetschek confirmed that he did not see the planned offer as a contradiction to Stiko. An individual risk assessment is very important, emphasized the CSU politician and chairman of the state ministers of health in the ZDF “heute journal” in the evening. But he did not see a conflict with Stiko, “because we are going down a path that according to Stiko is very possible. And on that basis, we are now submitting this vaccination offer.” Federal Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had stated that such an offer for the individual decision of parents and children was in accordance with Stiko’s recommendations. According to his ministry, 900,000 children between Vaccinated 12 and 17 years old.

Stiko boss Thomas Mertens told the “Mirror” in view of a new recommendation: “I hope we can do it in the next ten days.” But he couldn’t anticipate the contents.

During an online event with the CDU member of the Bundestag Ronja Kemmer that evening in Ulm, he appealed to 18 to 59-year-olds to get vaccinated. They are underrepresented among the vaccinated. Vaccination of children and adolescents does not contribute to herd immunity. It is not surprising that different decisions have been made in other countries based on the same data from international studies, Mertens adds. The evaluation of the data and the conclusions are always linked to the respective conditions. For example, the fact that so many young people are vaccinated in the US is the result of a higher share of malnutrition, obesity and diabetes in this age group.

The chairman of the professional association of pediatricians, Thomas Fischbach, wanted a rapid reappraisal of the Stiko function. “Doctors are allowed to vaccinate children and adolescents from the age of twelve according to the currently valid Stiko recommendation after intensive education,” said Fischbach of the “Rheinische Post” (Tuesday). “The risk of side effects from the vaccination is extremely low, according to all the data from other countries.”

SPD party leader Bärbel Bas applauds the ministers’ decision. She told the German news agency: “The vaccination protects young people from illness and is an important part of enabling them to return to normal.” The director of the German Association of Cities, Helmut Dedy, told the Funke media group papers that the cities were ready to vaccinate children and adolescents as young as 12 years old. Both vaccination centers and mobile teams could do that.

However, the German Association of General Practitioners criticized the omission of the Stiko. “This discussion, which disregards the competence of the Permanent Vaccination Commission, could lead to uncertainty rather than help the vaccination campaign,” said federal chairman Ulrich Weigeldt of the editorial network Germany (RND). “It’s a mystery to me why I can’t wait for a recommendation from Stiko, who wants to express themselves quickly on the basis of well-founded studies. The whole thing sounds a bit like election campaign noise.”

The German Foundation for Patient Protection, meanwhile, welcomed the booster vaccinations for high-risk groups, which are scheduled for September. “Especially among the 900,000 nursing home residents, the second vaccination was already six months ago,” says Eugen Brysch board member of the Public Prosecution Service. It is good to get vaccinations there again, but there is no binding schedule yet. Unlike at the beginning of the year, the mobile vaccination teams must not forget the nearly 200,000 people in assisted living from the start. Moreover, it would be fatal not to combine the new vaccination offer for home residents with an offer for nursing staff.

Experts expect that a protective booster should first be introduced in people whose immune systems do not respond well to a vaccination – for example because of age or illness. And for such high-risk groups, vaccinations are running the longest since the beginning of the year. That is why you must first be offered a syringe from September.