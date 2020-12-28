Expanded Polystyrene Market: Good Value & Room to Grow Ahead Seen

“

According to Our Research Analyst, global Expanded Polystyrene Sales Market will reach 10264 K MT by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of 4.64%

Expanded Polystyrene insulation is a lightweight, rigid, closed cell insulation. EPS is available in several compressive strengths to withstand load and back-fill forces. This closed-cell structure provides minimal water absorption and low vapor permanence.

According to the different chemical composition, Expanded Polystyrene have two types, white and gray. And white took up over 70% of the consumption in 2018.

Based on end-use industry, the global expanded polystyrene market includes packaging, automotive, construction, and others. Packaging is its largest downstream market, which shared over 44% of the consumption in 2018.

China was the largest expanded polystyrene market and held the largest market share globally in 2018. This can be attributed to the rapidly growing construction industry in China, which makes use of expanded polystyrene as an essential raw material. Additionally, the region’s flourishing packaging is projected to further boost the Chinese expanded polystyrene market in the future.

Loyal Group is the largest manufacturer of expanded polystyrene in Asia and one of the world leaders. The first plant was started in 1976 and today the group has 12 plants located in different regions of China, five of which produce polystyrene.

The World Market Report Expanded Polystyrene included with Regal Intelligence is based on the year 2020. This Expanded Polystyrene Industry report covers manufacturers (globally and nationally), suppliers and suppliers, regions, product type, product variations, and application for the speculative period. The analysis provides long-term data on aspects such as market trends and improvements, factors, limitations, progress, and changes in market capital structure Expanded Polystyrene. However, the study will allow market players and market experts to understand the current market structure.

The report provides a brief overview of the market by examining different definitions and different segments of the company. Nevertheless, the applications of enterprise structure and chain are provided by an intensive statistical research perspective. In addition, the main strategic activities in the Expanded Polystyrene market started with key players, which include product improvement, mergers and acquisitions, associations, and so on which is part of this report.

The most important manufacturers covered in this report:

Loyal Group

Xingda

China Haohua Holdings

Synthos SA

BASF

Shuangliang Group

Alpek

Ravago group

SABIC

Sunpor Kunststoff

Styrochem

Dupont

NOVA Chemicals

Total

Versalis

The Important Types of this industry are:

White

Grey

The Important Applications of this industry are:

Packaging

Automotive

Construction

Others

The Expanded Polystyrene market report presents a five-year trend study, as in the baseline review and the previous year’s review, which shows the size, market volume, and market share for key areas. Moreover, the market Expanded Polystyrene has been fragmented in areas of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (ROW).

Furthermore, the Expanded Polystyrene market includes a section for the portfolio of items, which steals production, income, price, and market share, and growth rate based on the diversification of items. It also looks at the volume of sales, the industry-wide share, and the application/end-customer-based development rate for each application. The product improvement also integrates SWOT and PEST analysis to understand the regional market of the article division.

The report provides information on the Expanded Polystyrene-industry distribution by type, application, and location. The report presents development approaches and plans, government directives, manufacturing procedures, and cost structure. It also addresses specialized information, manufacturing plant analysis, and raw material source analysis of the market, while clarifying which item has the most outstanding entry, net revenue, and R&D status.

