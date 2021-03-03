Expand lockdown? Politics advises how to proceed in the Corona crisis | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government and states want to discuss today how to move forward in the corona crisis. Politicians are under considerable pressure – both from opponents and proponents of a speedy shutdown.

On Tuesday there were signs of further opening steps, but depending on the regional contamination level and with an “emergency brake” if certain values ​​rise. This emerged from a preliminary draft resolution for the Bund-Länder round, which had not yet been definitively discussed.

According to this, the lockdown will be extended to March 28, mainly because of the danger of the new virus variants. Numerous openings will also be linked to rapid mass testing. Several government leaders, including Schleswig-Holstein Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU), had spoken out in favor of adopting a roadmap and perspective plan for the way out of the corona lockdown. Probably the main point of conflict in the talks between the state leaders and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is which incidence values ​​are adopted for which opening steps.

The SPD party leader in the Bundestag, Rolf Mützenich, called on states not to allow chaotic conditions in the steps of the corona lockdown. “I think it is appropriate for the prime minister’s conference to develop a clear, understandable opening plan with the same steps across the country,” he told the DPA. “The understandable pandemic frustration should not be aggravated by persistent confusion of measures.”

Virologist Christian Drosten understood requests for relaxation, but urged caution. The share of the more contagious variant B.1.1.7 in new infections continues to grow, the warmer season will not eliminate the problem and more speed is needed for vaccination, the expert coronaviruses from the Charité emphasized in the “Coronavirus Update” at NDR. – Info. It is “a very difficult game if you relax too quickly now”. The proportion of mutants discovered in Britain in infections in Germany has risen to about half, according to Drosten, and will continue to increase.

The German districts, on the other hand, called for quick relaxation and business openings. “At the federal state meeting, it should be announced that companies where the corona situation is under control will be able to welcome customers again from Monday,” said district meeting chairman Reinhard Sager, of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung.” The stores have already proven the effectiveness of their hygiene concepts and mask and spacing are still mandatory. Since there are fewer intensive care patients and more vaccinated people, it is unacceptable that hardware stores and hairdressers should be allowed to open, but the retail sector must “remain closed,” Sager emphasized. He also asked for permission to rent out accommodation, such as holiday homes, at Easter.

Medical President Klaus Reinhardt warned that corona self-tests can give you a false sense of security. “Everyone should be aware that the test results are only a snapshot,” said the president of the German medical association of the dpa. He asked for clear and understandable information on how to handle self-tests responsibly. Even with a negative test result, distance, mask protection and hygiene rules should be observed. In case of a positive result, a control using a PCR test should be started as soon as possible and strict quarantine should be followed.

In the meantime, hope is growing in the states that the vaccination backlog of Astrazeneca will be quickly eliminated. Several countries expect a significant increase in vaccinations with the vaccine, according to a question from the Dpa. In North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, around 750,000 kindergarten teachers, day care centers, primary school teachers and patrol officers will receive a vaccination offer from Monday. “We just want to vaccinate as much as possible,” said NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU). Hesse and Baden-Württemberg also want to vaccinate considerably more people with the Astrazeneca preparation soon.

According to information from the Federal Department of Health, a total of nearly 3.2 million doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine should have been delivered to federal states by Thursday. However, according to figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), only 514,000 doses have been administered up to and including Monday. If vaccination coverage is maintained, there could be more than two million doses in stock by the end of the week.

The Standing Vaccination Commission so far recommends the preparation of Astrazeneca – unlike the EU Medicines Agency EMA – only for people between the ages of 18 and 64 because, in their opinion, there was initially too little data available on the effect in the elderly. However, the Commission has announced that this recommendation will be updated shortly.