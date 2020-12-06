Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutic Market Driven By Evomic Science, Cell Guidance Systems, ReNeuron Group, Miltenyi Biotech

Exosomes are nano-vesicles that constitute proteins, DNA, and RNA. Exosomes play an important role in aiding cell-to-cell communication while diagnosing cancer. It lowers the body’s immune function by stimulating programmed cell death of activated cytotoxic T-cells, which modify neoplasm progression within the human body. The exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market is expected to witness huge growth due to greater precision and advantages over traditional methods of diagnosis and therapeutics. However, poor infrastructure and lack of expertise required for isolation of exosomes may hinder the market growth.

The exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market was valued at US$ 41.6.33 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 358.91 million 2027.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Aethlon Medical, Inc., Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., ReNeuron Group plc, Immune Therapy Holdings AB, Cell Guidance Systems LLC, BioRegenerative Sciences, Evomic Science LLC, NorgenBiotek Corp., Exosome Diagnostics, Inc./Bio-Techne, and MiltenyiBiotec, among others.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutic Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Based on application, the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market is further segmented into diagnostic applications and therapeutic applications. The diagnostic applications segment held a larger share of the market in 2019owing to increasing awareness of the procedural outcomes served by exosomes. For instance, in March 2016, Sysmex and JVCKENWOOD launched a joint program for the development of diagnostic instruments for measurement of exosomes. Also, the diagnostic segment is expected to register ahigher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Apart from this, exosomes are emerging as promising therapeutic platforms due to its role in disease prorogation. Such involvement of exosomes can allow us to inhibit the disease progression with the help of targeted drug therapy.

Report Scope:

This report is a business analysis that examines market trends for Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutic. The report includes sections on the following topics

Current prevalence of Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutic, trend analysis and factors influencing future incidence.

Market analysis by treatment type, including annual incidence and trend analysis.

Risk factors and other drivers that may impact the future incidence of Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutic.

Review of the major market opportunities by identifying specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities.

Market share and information on key market players.

Analysis and forecast of the revenues for Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutic for the global market, major market subsegments subdivided by geographic region and further, by selected country.

Detailed review of the current products, their indications for all identified market segments.

Profile of the individual market subsegments within the major market segments analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market subsegments.

Report Includes:

Detailed overview of the Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutic and corresponding global markets

Country specific data and analysis for France, Germany, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, India, China, Japan, United States, Canada, Middle East and Africa

Evaluation of market dynamics with a focus on increasing prevalence of Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutic cases, technological advancements

A look into regulatory environment, new products launces and technological advancements, and current strategies within the market

Continued..

