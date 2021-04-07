Exoskeleton Market Report 2021; Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Latest Development and Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Exoskeleton Market: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global exoskeleton market exhibited robust growth during 2015-2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 40% during 2021-2026. An exoskeleton system refers to a wearable man-machine mechanism that provides mechanical strength to the user by amalgamating human intelligence and machine power. It comprises a wearable powered suit that enhances user safety and efficiency to perform particular tasks. It also employs algorithms that adjust and adapt to human body motions, along with various sensors and electrical connections that control the components. Exo-suits help lift heavy materials, reducing the user’s back muscles and spine stress. They also assist the elderly to walk and prevent fall-related injuries. As a result, these systems are extensively used across various healthcare, military, and industrial sectors.

The growing demand for exoskeletons in rehabilitation centers across the globe is driving the exoskeleton market growth. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of motor-equipped robots to aid human body mechanics also contributes to the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of heart strokes, spinal cord injuries, and paralysis propel the demand for these systems in the healthcare industry. Additionally, the increasing adoption of custom-fitted exoskeletons across military and industrial sectors also foster the global exoskeleton market growth. They support multiple joints and identify human movements to provide appropriate responses of the exoskeleton actuators, further inducing the product demand in the industrial sectors.

Gogoa Mobility Solutions

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Honda Motor

Gobio Robot

Atoun

Daiya Industry Company

Rex Bionics

Fourier Intelligence

Suitx

Myomo

Bionik Laboratories

The report has segmented the global exoskeleton market on the basis of component, type, mobility, body part, end use sector and region.

Market Breakup by Component: Hardware Sensors Actuators Power Sources Control Systems Other Components Software

Market Breakup by Type: Powered Passive

Market Breakup by Mobility: Stationary Mobile

Market Breakup by Body Part: Lower Body Upper Body Full Body

Market Breakup by End Use Sector: Healthcare Defense Industrial Others

Market Breakup by Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

