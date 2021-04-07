Exoskeleton Market Report 2021; Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Latest Development and Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Exoskeleton Market: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global exoskeleton market exhibited robust growth during 2015-2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 40% during 2021-2026. An exoskeleton system refers to a wearable man-machine mechanism that provides mechanical strength to the user by amalgamating human intelligence and machine power. It comprises a wearable powered suit that enhances user safety and efficiency to perform particular tasks. It also employs algorithms that adjust and adapt to human body motions, along with various sensors and electrical connections that control the components. Exo-suits help lift heavy materials, reducing the user’s back muscles and spine stress. They also assist the elderly to walk and prevent fall-related injuries. As a result, these systems are extensively used across various healthcare, military, and industrial sectors.
The growing demand for exoskeletons in rehabilitation centers across the globe is driving the exoskeleton market growth. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of motor-equipped robots to aid human body mechanics also contributes to the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of heart strokes, spinal cord injuries, and paralysis propel the demand for these systems in the healthcare industry. Additionally, the increasing adoption of custom-fitted exoskeletons across military and industrial sectors also foster the global exoskeleton market growth. They support multiple joints and identify human movements to provide appropriate responses of the exoskeleton actuators, further inducing the product demand in the industrial sectors.
Request for a free PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/exoskeleton-system-market/requestsample
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
Global Exoskeleton Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the exoskeleton market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Gogoa Mobility Solutions
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Honda Motor
- Gobio Robot
- Atoun
- Daiya Industry Company
- Rex Bionics
- Fourier Intelligence
- Suitx
- Myomo
- Bionik Laboratories
The report has segmented the global exoskeleton market on the basis of component, type, mobility, body part, end use sector and region.
- Market Breakup by Component:
- Hardware
- Sensors
- Actuators
- Power Sources
- Control Systems
- Other Components
- Software
- Hardware
- Market Breakup by Type:
- Powered
- Passive
- Market Breakup by Mobility:
- Stationary
- Mobile
- Market Breakup by Body Part:
- Lower Body
- Upper Body
- Full Body
- Market Breakup by End Use Sector:
- Healthcare
- Defense
- Industrial
- Others
- Market Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/exoskeleton-system-market
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Medical Footwear Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-footwear-market
Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-affairs-outsourcing-market
Laser Hair Removal Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/laser-hair-removal-market
Data Acquisition System Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-acquisition-system-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800