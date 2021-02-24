Exoskeleton Market Enhancement and Growth Rate Analysis 2020-2027 Forecast by Global Top Players | Ekso Bionics ActiveLink (Panasonic Corporation) Cyberdyne Inc. ReWalk Robotics Ltd Rex Bionics Plc.

Exoskeleton Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

Exoskeleton is an autonomous robot. Exoskeletons are wearable autonomous robots that are utilized as rehabilitation devices. Exoskeleton is responsible for enhancing, and improving human performance. Exoskeletons are made of rigid materials, including metal, carbon fiber or elastic parts. Exoskeleton devices can be placed on the upper, lower body or entire body, even on certain body parts such as knees and ankles.

No Of Pages: 174 Pages

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 2,288.3 million by 2025

Global Exoskeleton Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Ekso Bionics, ActiveLink (Panasonic Corporation), Cyberdyne, Inc., ReWalk Robotics Ltd, Rex Bionics Plc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Suit X (U.S. Bionics, Inc.), RB3D, Hocoma, DIH Technologies, Focal Meditech, and Ottobock

Exoskeleton Market Taxonomy:

Global Exoskeleton Market, By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Global Exoskeleton Market, By Product Type:

Powered

Passive

Global Exoskeleton Market, By Mobility:

Stationary

Mobile

Global Exoskeleton Market, By Body Parts:

Lower Extremities

Upper Extremities

Full Body

Global Exoskeleton Market, By Vertical:

Healthcare

Military

Industrial

Others

At the end, Exoskeleton Market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. Exoskeleton Market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.

