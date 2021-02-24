Exoskeleton Market Enhancement and Growth Rate Analysis 2020-2027 Forecast by Global Top Players | Ekso Bionics ActiveLink (Panasonic Corporation) Cyberdyne Inc. ReWalk Robotics Ltd Rex Bionics Plc.
Exoskeleton Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction
Exoskeleton is an autonomous robot. Exoskeletons are wearable autonomous robots that are utilized as rehabilitation devices. Exoskeleton is responsible for enhancing, and improving human performance. Exoskeletons are made of rigid materials, including metal, carbon fiber or elastic parts. Exoskeleton devices can be placed on the upper, lower body or entire body, even on certain body parts such as knees and ankles.
Press Release: Exoskeleton
No Of Pages: 174 Pages
Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 2,288.3 million by 2025
Global Exoskeleton Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.
Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Ekso Bionics, ActiveLink (Panasonic Corporation), Cyberdyne, Inc., ReWalk Robotics Ltd, Rex Bionics Plc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Suit X (U.S. Bionics, Inc.), RB3D, Hocoma, DIH Technologies, Focal Meditech, and Ottobock
Exoskeleton Market Taxonomy:
Global Exoskeleton Market, By Offering:
- Hardware
- Software
Global Exoskeleton Market, By Product Type:
- Powered
- Passive
Global Exoskeleton Market, By Mobility:
- Stationary
- Mobile
Global Exoskeleton Market, By Body Parts:
- Lower Extremities
- Upper Extremities
- Full Body
Global Exoskeleton Market, By Vertical:
- Healthcare
- Military
- Industrial
- Others
