Exhaust System Market Market 2021 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis and Forecast by 2027

Exhaust System Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 85.05 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 135.04 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Exhaust System market report is a comprehensive study on how the industry is changing because of Exhaust System Industry. Some of the key players profiled in the study are BOSAL, MAGNAFLOW, KATCON GLOBAL, Grand Rock Co. Inc., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., FennoSteel, Eminox, European Exhaust and Catalyst Ltd, SANGO Co. Ltd., Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Sharda Motor Industries Ltd., and DENSO CORPORATION.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Faurecia, Tenneco Inc., Continental AG, Eberspächer, FUTABA INDUSTRIAL CO.LTD., Benteler International, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, Yutaka Giken Company Limited, Sejong Industrial Co.Ltd.,

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Exhaust System market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Exhaust System market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

By After-Treatment Device Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC) Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Lean NOx (Nitrogen Oxide) Trap (LNT) Selective Catalyst Reduction (SCR) Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)

By Component Exhaust Manifold Downpipe Catalytic Converter Muffler Tailpipe Sensors

Vehicle Type Passenger Car Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Truck Bus

By Aftermarket Vehicle Type Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV) Heavy Duty Vehicle (HDV)

By Off-Highway Vehicle Type Agricultural Tractor Construction Equipment



Global Exhaust System Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

High amounts of vehicle emissions and environmental pollution is expected to drive the market growth

Stringent regulations invoking the manufacturers of vehicles and exhaust systems to advance the products and technology associated with the products is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing demand and usage of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) is expected to restrain the market growth

Higher cost of lighter-weight exhaust components is also expected to restrain the market growth

Market Drivers:

High amounts of vehicle emissions and environmental pollution is expected to drive the market growth

Stringent regulations invoking the manufacturers of vehicles and exhaust systems to advance the products and technology associated with the products is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing demand and usage of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) is expected to restrain the market growth

Higher cost of lighter-weight exhaust components is also expected to restrain the market growth

