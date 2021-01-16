Exhaust Sensor Market –Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020| Top Players- Robert Bosch GmbH; Hitachi Automotive Systems

An excellent and precise market research report serves as a backbone for the business when it comes to thrive in the competition. Exhaust Sensor Market report offers a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can plan the strategies accordingly. This Global Exhaust Sensor Market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. The report is presented to the clients with full commitment and best possible service is assured depending upon the requirements.

Market Insights

Global Exhaust Sensor Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to concerns regarding the emissions from the vehicles amid growing levels of environmental pollution.

Exhaust sensors are additional components in automotive and various vehicles that are used to detect certain emissions from the exhaust of the vehicle. These sensors are based on particular needs and demands of the emission they are detecting, such as oxygen sensors, particulate matter sensors, or even exhaust temperature sensors that detects the optimum temperature of the exhaust and informs the user of the vehicle if it is overheating.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In July 2017, Pricol Limited announced that they had signed a MoU with Kerdea Technologies for the commercialisation and development of Oxygen (O2) sensors. This agreement will help Pricol Limited in meeting the expected demand for exhaust sensors from the Indian region for the forthcoming “Bharat Standard (BS)-VI regulations.

• In July 2017, AVX Corporation announced that they had agreed to acquire Transportation, Sensing & Control division from TT Electronics. This acquisition will help in expanding the product offerings of AVX Corporation for the automotive market.

• In April 2017, NGK SPARK PLUGS announced the launch of two new exhaust sensor products. The products characterized on their capabilities as Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensor and Manifold Absolute Pressure (MAP) Sensor is expected to be showcased at “automechanika” held in June at Birmingham, UK.

Major Market Players Covered in The Exhaust Sensor Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the exhaust sensor market are Robert Bosch GmbH; Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.; Sensata Technologies, Inc.; Pricol Limited.; AVX Corporation; TT Electronics; Delphi Technologies; ABB; DENSO CORPORATION; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Sunrise Exhaust Ltd.; Tenneco Inc.; Sejong Industrial Co.,Ltd..; BOSAL; SANGO Co., Ltd.; Yutaka Giken Company Limited; FUTABA INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.; NGK SPARK PLUGS; Benteler International; Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG; Eberspächer and Faurecia.

Market Drivers:

• Growth in the usage of number of diesel engines in vehicles worldwide is one of the major factors driving the market growth

• Presence of strict regulations and standards regarding the emissions from a vehicle is one of the major factors driving the market growth

Global Exhaust Sensor Market Scope and Segments

• By Type

o Oxygen/Lambda Sensors

o NOX Sensors

o Particulate Matter Sensors

o Radio Frequency Particulate Matter Sensor

o Accumulative Electrode Particulate Matter Sensor/Electrostatic Charge Particulate Matter Sensor

o Differential Pressure Sensors

o Engine Coolant Temperature Sensors

o Exhaust Temperature & Pressure Sensors

o Manifold Absolute Pressure/Mass Air Flow Sensors (MAP/MAF)

• By Fuel Type

o Gasoline

o Diesel

o Others

• By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Cars

o Commercial Vehicles

o Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

o Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Exhaust Sensor Market:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

