Executive Search (Headhunting) Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to all countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The global impacts of COVID-19 are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect this industry in 2020 and 2021.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Executive Search (Headhunting) from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Executive Search (Headhunting) market.

Leading players of Executive Search (Headhunting) including:

Heidrick & Struggles

Egon Zehnder

Korn/Ferry

McKinsey & Company

Spencer Stuart

Russell Reynolds

Man Power

Hays

Randstad

Liepin

Morgan Philips Group

KPMG

Amrop

Aims international

Harvey Nash Executive Search

Boyden

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Retained Search Firms

Contingency Search Firms

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Automotive

Healthcare

Manufacturing & Industrial

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

