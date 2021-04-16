Exclusive Report on Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Market 2014-2027
The global Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Key global participants in the Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles market include:
Prolong
Weilianshun
Takiron
Mannington
Congoleum
Hebei Dongxing
Liberty
Yihua
Tinsue
BIG
Grabo
BEIJING LITONG
Suzhou Huatai
Gerflor
Serfleks
Waiming
Armstrong
Mohawk(including IVC)
Tarkett
Dajulong
Polyflor
Taoshi
Windmller Flooring
Nox
Forbo
Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Market: Application Outlook
Resident
Commercial
Others
Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Type
Vinyl Flooring
Vinyl Tiles
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Market in Major Countries
7 North America Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Market Intended Audience:
– Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles manufacturers
– Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles traders, distributors, and suppliers
– Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles industry associations
– Product managers, Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
Key Questions Answered by This Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Market?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
Which are the leading companies in the global market?
How will the Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Market advance in the coming years?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Market?
