Exclusive Report on Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

In terms of revenue, global respiratory protective equipment market was valued at US$ 5788.61 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 11783.75 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 8.4% over the next seven to eight years. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The growth in industrialization and urbanization across major economies of the world has caused serious degradation of quality of air. Vehicular emissions also contribute a significant share in this degradation of air quality. This polluted air when breathed causes severe health conditions such as heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, asthma and respiratory infections amongst other. Recent events such as wildfires, outbreak of pandemics and emergence of unknown viruses and bacteria have further fuelled the risk of respiratory illnesses. Improper safety precaution at workplaces and non-occupational locations has taken a heavy death toll on human lives. For instance, on March 7, 2016, 18 people were killed by a gas leak in a coal mine located in the Jilin province, Baishan of China. Similar instances have been witnessed in a coal mine area of Chhattisgarh, India and West Virginia, U.S. The rising number of people affected by the improper precautions against air pollution has caused awareness amongst people and governmental entities for opting preventive measures. Respiratory protective equipment has proved its competencies to effectively filter air pollutants. Respiratory protective equipment is a type of personal equipment that protects the user from breathing in substances hazardous to health. It is particularly used to protect the individual wearer against the inhalation of hazardous substances in the workplace air and is now witnessing upsurge in application amongst non-occupational users. The selection of respiratory protective equipment is based on type of application which also determines the filter element (particulate filters, gas and vapour filters or combined filters) of this device. The transforming workplace regulations have catalysed the adoption of respiratory protective equipment. For instance, the Government of India Ministry of Labour and Employment published the Labour Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions in March 2018, which highlights the safety work conditions of workers at factories, mines, docks, constructions and other sites. Hence, the rising awareness for health hazards of air pollutants coupled with the government initiatives have inflated the demand for respirators thus, boosting the growth of global respiratory protective equipment market.

Top Key Players:

Some of the players operating in the respiratory protective equipment market are 3M, Alpha Pro Tech, Ansell Ltd., Avon Protection, Bullard, Delta Plus, DuPont, Gateway Safety, Inc., Gentex Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., ILC Dover LP, Intech, Johnson Controls Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Moldex-Metric, MSA, RSG Safety BV SHIGEMATSU WORKS CO.,LTD and Uvex Group amongst others.

– What will be the size of the global Respiratory Protective Equipment market in 2027?

– What is the current CAGR of the global Respiratory Protective Equipment market?

– What products have the highest growth rates?

– Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Respiratory Protective Equipment market?

– Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Respiratory Protective Equipment market?

– Which are the top players currently operating in the global Respiratory Protective Equipment market?

– How will the market situation change over the next few years?

– What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

– What is the growth outlook of the global Respiratory Protective Equipment market?”

