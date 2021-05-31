Exclusive Report on On-Demand Ambulance Services Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players The On-Demand Ambulance Services Market Report includes a comprehensive analysis of the present market. This report gives a comprehensively widespread analysis of the market expansion drivers, factors regulating and avoiding market expansion, prevailing business sector summaries, market association, market predictions for coming years.

Ambulances play a crucial role in ensuring the survival of individuals, especially during critical situations. There has been a significant improvement in the quality of ambulance services due to the advancement in medical technology, especially in developed countries like the U.S., Canada and the UK, amongst others. Companies are increasingly providing ambulances on demand to cater to the requirement of individuals and businesses. The ambulance care providers are partnering with both public and private healthcare institutions to ensure that transportation facilities are provided to the masses at an affordable rate. The popularity of on-demand transportation services such as Uber and Ola has given birth to on-demand ambulance services which allows individuals to avail these facilities with a click of a button. Smartphone applications that allow individuals and businesses to select the type of ambulances and schedule appointments is becoming increasingly popular in the APAC region. The increasing usage of smart devices and internet by individuals, coupled with higher demand for efficient patient transportation solutions amongst healthcare institutions is leading to the growth of the global on-demand ambulance services market.

In terms of revenue, global on-demand ambulance services market was valued at US$ 14987.70 Mn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.03% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

Top Key Players:

Some of the players operating in the on-demand ambulance services market are Acadian Ambulance Service, Air Methods, AMBU-LINK, America Ambulance Service, Arera Technologies Pvt Ltd, Babcock International Group PLC, BVG India Limited, Envision Healthcare, Falck A/S, Lakshya Rescue, Livonta Global, Meddco Ambulance, MEDIVIC PHARMACEUTICAL PVT LTD, Rakkshak, Savior, SpiceCare and ZIQITZA HEALTHCARE LIMITED, amongst others.

