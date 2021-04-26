Exclusive Report on Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market 2014-2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Hybrid Commercial Vehicle, which studied Hybrid Commercial Vehicle industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Hybrid powertrains offer more benefits, such as fuel economy and low operating costs, when compared to ICE vehicles. These factors are driving the market for hybrid commercial vehicles that run on both ICE and electricity. Hybrid commercial vehicles offer the best solution for fuel efficiency and lower pollutant emissions as a result of the start-stop system and regenerative braking mechanisms typical of these vehicles. The use of regenerative braking systems in micro hybrid vehicles also ensures a long life for the vehicle’s brake discs and pads as these do not wear out quickly.The Americas held the major share of the global hybrid commercial vehicle market. North America was the major contributor to the market in the Americas, making it the top manufacturing country in this type of automobile. The country has been registering strong demand as the government and companies in the private sector are working to promote battery electric vehicles, using eco-friendly transport, and expanding distributor networks to increase the availability of hybrid vehicles.

Hybrid commercial vehicles use a combination of an IC engine and an electric motor to power the vehicles. The vehicle uses either a combination of both or the preferred engine as per requirement.

Leading Company for Driving Market Growth

The global Hybrid Commercial Vehicle market growth is also reliant on the development of active players in the industry, which are:

Hino

Volvo

PACCAR

Daimler

By application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

By Type:

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market in Major Countries

7 North America Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Global Hybrid Commercial Vehicle market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

