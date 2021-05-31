Exclusive Report on Hotel And Hospitality Management Software Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players The Hotel And Hospitality Management Software Market Report includes a comprehensive analysis of the present market. This report gives a comprehensively widespread analysis of the market expansion drivers, factors regulating and avoiding market expansion, prevailing business sector summaries, market association, market predictions for coming years.

Hotel and hospitality management software is designed for all areas of hotel operations in order to automate and manage operational processes and assist staff / management to gather business intelligence and analyze vital information in real-time. The sector has great potential for encouraging the overall economic growth and improving the social environment. Hotel and hospitality management industry has become one of the fastest growing industries in the world. It covers accommodation and catering sectors, as well as travel agencies services. Hotel management software technology allows hotel operators and owners to streamline their administrative tasks by increasing their bookings in both the short and long term. For instance, GP Dati Hotel Service SpA is a software house for the hotel sector and is engaged in designing solution for both strategic and operating requirements of hospitality organizations. The hospitality organizations consists of independent hotels to international and Italian chains, residences to tourist villages and consortia such as call centers & reservation centers. The company’s partnership and collaboration include Oracle and other institutional agencies such as International Research Center for Tourism Economics, business organizations and consultancy companies. The hotel and hospitality management software market, in terms of revenue, was valued at US$ 3,095.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4352.1 Mn by 2022.

Market participants of global hotel and hospitality management software market are Johnson Controls, Jonas Software, NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Protel hotel software GmbH., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG. Sabre, Trawex, Winhotel Solution, WINSAR, ASSD, Cisco Systems, Inc., eZee FrontDesk, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infor, Intertec Systems, and iRiS Software Systems Limited amongst others.

