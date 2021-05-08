Exclusive Report on Global Medical Device Interoperability Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players The Global Medical Device Interoperability Market Report includes a comprehensive analysis of the present market. This report gives a comprehensively widespread analysis of the market expansion drivers, factors regulating and avoiding market expansion, prevailing business sector summaries, market association, market predictions for coming years.

Global medical device interoperability market was valued at US$ 1,827.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 10,829.5 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 22.1% over the forecast period. Increasing focus on patient-centric care, government initiatives for improving patient care and safety, rising need to curb increasing healthcare costs, and technological advancements are anticipated to propel the growth in medical device interoperability market.

Health care is undergoing a huge revolution as technology is largely being used to engage consumers, patients and caregivers to provide real-time support and information with proper use of data and analysis. Health care industry is also focusing on decreasing errors occurring while conducting various medical procedures and improving quality of operational efficiency. Patient’s health records are captured in different formats like payer application, structured electronic health care records, multiple hospital information system and others. This inconsistency makes it difficult to combine patient data and confidential information at one place for proper maintenance, supply and analytics. In terms of regions, the North America region continues to witness highest adoption of device interoperability solutions. This is attributed to several reasons which include implementation of stringent regulations for handling of patient data and relatively higher spending on healthcare digitization.

Some of the players operating in the medical device interoperability market are NantHealth, Inc, Bernoulli Enterprise, Inc., iHealth Lab Inc., Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, True Process, Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc., Abbott, Cerner Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Qualcomm Life, Inc., Medtronic, Infosys Limited, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., Boston Scientific Corp, Invivo Corporation.

