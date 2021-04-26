Exclusive Report on Global Healthcare IT Market Analysis Report 2020 and Forecast to 2027 with different segments, Key players -General Electric, Athenahealth, Allscripts, Dell Technologies, EPIC Systems Corporation, Philips

Global Healthcare IT Market was valued at USD 185.2 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 395.21 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 15.5%.

The global Healthcare IT Market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Healthcare IT Market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market’s historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods.

Healthcare IT solutions are used to manage, control, and automate the various tasks and processes in healthcare industry. Increase in adoption rate of Computerized Physician Order Entry, as well as increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in technological advancements will grow the global healthcare IT market growth over a forecast period.

The key operating players in the Global Healthcare IT Market are also discussed in the report to provide readers with a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape in the overall market. The major strategies used by these companies in the Global Healthcare IT Market are studied in the report to offer readers with an idea of what works & what doesn’t, in the Global Healthcare IT Market. Individual players are examined in detail in the report in order to elaborate on their regional presence as well as product catalogue, providing a clear picture of each major player operating in the Global Healthcare IT Market.

Market Drivers

Increase in development and investment in healthcare sector is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global healthcare IT market growth. Furthermore, increase in adoption of artificial intelligence in healthcare industry which is expected to propel the global healthcare IT market growth. Artificial intelligence is helpful to provide practitioner assistance and decision support for various tasks such as patient and symptom analysis. Also, artificial intelligence is used to accelerate new drug development, determine disease outbreak, and improve overall healthcare outcome which is expected to fuel the growth of global healthcare IT market during this forecast period. Moreover, increase in usage of big data and cloud computing services will have the positive impact on market growth. Additionally, high returns on investment in healthcare sector are expected to drive global healthcare IT market growth.

Market Restraints

However, security concerns and interoperability issues are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the growth of global healthcare IT market. Also, lack of skilled professionals and high maintenance cost will affect the global healthcare IT market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as General Electric, Athenahealth, Allscripts, Dell Technologies, EPIC Systems Corporation, Philips, Change Healthcare, Cognizant, Cerner Corporation, and Optum.

Market Taxonomy

By Product & Services

RIS

HER

PACS

VNA

CPOE

Telehealth

Healthcare Analytics

Population Health Management

Fraud Management

Claims Management

By Delivery Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By End User

Provide

Payer

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

