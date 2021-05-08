Exclusive Report on Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Report includes a comprehensive analysis of the present market. This report gives a comprehensively widespread analysis of the market expansion drivers, factors regulating and avoiding market expansion, prevailing business sector summaries, market association, market predictions for coming years.

United States healthcare cloud computing market was valued at US$ 7,139.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 30,232 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 17.4% over the forecast period. The cloud-based platforms enable real-time collaboration between healthcare providers that results in data management with more agility among healthcare organizations. Usage of cloud services not only contributes to faster data management but also exhibits efficient monitoring of chronic diseases. Such a factor has aided the overall market in recent past and is expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period.

The healthcare providers generate huge amount of data from various sources that commonly include radiology images, electronic medical records, lab tests, prescription information, and pharmacy sales amongst others. The volume of all these data are increasing exponentially every year owing to the changes in the payer environment. The technological advancements is also resulting in the generation of large volume of healthcare data. Patients and also common individuals are employing chronic disease monitoring devices such as glucose trackers for diabetes that results in maintaining huge amount of data by the healthcare providers. Such a factor is expected to drive the cloud computing market over the next eight years. However, Violation of patient confidentiality carries heavy fines that incur significant costs of recovery and patient notification. Such a factor is expected to critically affect the healthcare cloud computing market growth. A potential solution has been identified for the same, wherein private cloud model can be used that stores the information at the customer data center and a certain degree of confidentiality still exists for organizations to manage patient privacy.

This market research report on the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is an all-inclusive study of the business sectors up-to-date outlines, industry enhancement drivers, and manacles.

Some of the players operating in the healthcare cloud computing market are athenahealth, Inc, CareCloud Corporation., Carestream Health, Cerner Corporation., ClearDATA, CLOUDMINE, INC, INFINITT HealthcareCo., LTD, amongst others.

