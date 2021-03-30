Exclusive Report on Global Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

Digital transformation strategy consulting service is built on the frame of technology and focuses on making the organizations radically customer centric, harnessing an edge over the competition, reducing the operational costs and re-envisioning their business models. It is a wide arena for strategy consulting companies and requires a special mix of cross disciplinary competences and experiences. The consultancies initiate the process of digital transformation with the C-suite and then moves downstream to rest of the organization. The alignment of IT strategies with business strategies is a complex endeavor and consultancies have always supported corporates in such scenario. The interaction of digital transformation strategies with business development and business models are properly assessed by them. Digitization strategies cut across various business strategies at the same time. The complex coordination efforts required for the same, are well curated by the consultancies. The advisory service providers in digital transformation strategy consulting market formulate a digital transformation blueprint that serves as a central concept to integrate the entire coordination, prioritization, and implementation of digital transformations within a firm.

Global digital transformation strategy consulting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% respectively by 2027. In 2018, the market was valued at $17,645 million and is expected to surpass $35,864 million by 2027. The study analyzes the market in terms of revenue across all the major markets.

The primary market participants in the global digital transformation strategy consulting market include ABeam Consulting Ltd., Accenture, Alpha Catalyst Consulting, Arthur D Little, Boston Consulting Group, Cognizant, CONSULUS, Deloitte, EY, FPT Software, IBM, Intelligence, KPMG PLT, Majesco, Marketify Consulting, PwC, Quint, RSM US LLP, SAP, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Terrabit Consulting, The IA Group amongst others.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Global Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting market. Some of the questions are given below:

– What will be the size of the global Global Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting market in 2027?

– What is the current CAGR of the global Global Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting market?

– What products have the highest growth rates?

– Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Global Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting market?

– Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Global Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting market?

– Which are the top players currently operating in the global Global Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting market?

– How will the market situation change over the next few years?

– What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

– What is the growth outlook of the global Global Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting market?”

