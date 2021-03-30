Exclusive Report on Global Digital Business Support System Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

Digital business support system is a combination of solution and services enabling customer-centric business operations and digital engagement to monetize on improved customer experience. It helps the end users in gaining customer insights, compiling real-time subscriptions and introducing new revenue generating services. The system supports management of product, customers, their orders, and the revenue being brought in through them. The players of the digital business support system market assist their clients in creating convergent, holistically integrated and completely synchronized business environment resulting in coherent value addition in every step. The system supports both business to business (B2B) as well as business to customer (B2C) business models. An ideal system is expected to be cloud based which allows real time communication and creates a layered architecture. Real time communication includes real-time charging, service orchestration, and user experience recording. Layered architecture entails separation of applications from data, elimination of duplicate data, and using common software components with open application, programming and interface.

The overall digital business support system market revenue stood at US$ 2,798.59 million in the year 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 9,819.25 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2027. The study analyzes the market in terms of revenue across all the major markets.

Top Key Players:

The primary market participants in the global digital business support system market include 6d TechnologieS, ALEPO, Arbeit Consultancy, Atos SE, BearingPoint, Capgemini, Comarch SA, CSG, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Mahindra ComViva, MYCOM OSI, Netcracker Inc., Nokia, OPENET, PETER-SERVICE, JSC, Qvantel, Rashed Al Makhawi Enterprises L.L.C., SAP, Tech Mahindra Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and The Broadleaf Group amongst others.

