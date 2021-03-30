Exclusive Report on Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

Blockchain supply chain market is being fueled by rising demand from the logistics industry due to the need for improvements in productivity of the supply chain lifecycle. Logistics companies require innovative tracking technologies for assessment of their existing operations and finding potential areas for improvement. Product manufacturers also need a mechanism in order to trace the product across the lifecycle to gain insights regarding potential improvements and modifications in the same. These insights help them in future product developments along with improvements in manufacturing technologies. Blockchain can benefit manufacturers and distributors since the information pertaining to the product workflow is available to the users at every stage in a decentralized manner.

Global blockchain supply chain market is expected to surpass US$6.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 60%. The study presents detailed analysis of the market for all major countries across the globe.

This market research report on the Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market is an all-inclusive study of the business sectors up-to-date outlines, industry enhancement drivers, and manacles. It provides market projections for the coming years. It contains an analysis of late augmentations in innovation, Porter’s five force model analysis and progressive profiles of hand-picked industry competitors. The report additionally formulates a survey of minor and full-scale factors charging for the new applicants in the market and the ones as of now in the market along with a systematic value chain exploration.

Top Key Players:

The primary market participants in global blockchain supply chain market include Applied Blockchain Ltd., Bitfury, BTL Group Ltd., Chainvine Ltd, Guardtime, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, OpenXcell, Ownest, Peer Ledger Inc., Provenance, PwC, Ripe.io, SAP SE, Sofocle Technologies (OPC) Pvt Ltd., VeChain Foundation, Venture Proxy Ltd., Wipro Limited amongst others.

