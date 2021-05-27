Exclusive Report on Food Traceability Software Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players The Food Traceability Software Market Report includes a comprehensive analysis of the present market. This report gives a comprehensively widespread analysis of the market expansion drivers, factors regulating and avoiding market expansion, prevailing business sector summaries, market association, market predictions for coming years.

Food traceability solutions are tools that helps food chain operators, wholesalers and distributors to record, track and verify a product’s history along with its overall supply chain locations. The traceability solutions enable monitoring of perishable inventory and helps in handling business complaints and product recalls. It also aids in finding details of all raw materials used in the production of a certain food and its manufacturing route. This helps food manufacturers and distributors to be sure about the quality of their food sold or served thereby, ensuring compliance with all requisite government regulations related to the food standards. Implementation of blockchain in food traceability solutions is expected to influence the growth of the global food traceability software market over the forecast period. The rising concern for food safety across the globe is influencing the adoption of technologies to ensure transparency in the supply chain. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 420,000 individuals die every year owing to food contamination. Blockchain is being increasingly adopted as it can easily analyse source of contamination, thereby preventing adversities concerning food poisoning. For instance, IBM Corp., offers blockchain enabled traceability solution for the food and beverage industry called IBM Food Trust. The solution enables the users to ensure food safety & freshness, increase efficiency across the supply chain, thereby minimizing waste and enhancing the overall brand’s reputation. This is increasing the adoption of blockchain-enabled solution, thereby contributing to the growth of the food traceability solution market across the globe over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, global food traceability software market was valued at US$ 225.15 Mn in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ 485.24 Mn in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period (2020-2028). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

Some of the players operating in the global food traceability software market are Advanced Traceability Solutions, Applied Data Corporation, Aptean, Carlisle Technology, FoodLogiQ, IBM Corp, Katana Technologies OÜ, Minotaur Software, OPTEL GROUP, ParityFactory, RFgen Software, Royal 4 Systems, SoftTrace, SourceTrace, Tenacious Solutions Ltd and other market participants

