Exclusive Report on Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market 2014-2027

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Fishmeal and Fish Oil market.

The major share of revenue being driven by animal feeds and fish feed application of fishmeal and fish oil.

Fishmeal is the flour processed out of the fish after milling and drying the fish and its selective body parts, whereas fish oil is the brown or yellow liquid extracted out by pressing the cooked fish. The fishmeal and fish oil are majorly used as additive in the animal and fish feeds. Both fishmeal and fish oil are employed as high protein ingredients in the feeds given to farmland animals and farmed fishes. Fish oil is majorly used in the farm fish feeds with a minor share used in land animal feeds. Moreover, Fishmeal is not fed directly (undiluted) to the animals as feed additive. It is need to be added in animal feeds by following typical inclusion rates for fishmeal which vary among different types of feed. The production of fishmeal and fish oil utilizes different species of fishes. However, oily fish species such as anchoveta fish is commonly used.

Competition Analysis

Major competitors of the global Fishmeal and Fish Oil market include:

FMC

Oceana

Omega Protein

Croda

Austevoll Seafood

On the basis of application, the Fishmeal and Fish Oil market is segmented into:

Fertilizer

Aquaculture

Pharmaceuticals

Type Synopsis:

Salmon & trout

Marine fish

Crustaceans

Tilapias

Carps

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market in Major Countries

7 North America Fishmeal and Fish Oil Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Fishmeal and Fish Oil Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Fishmeal and Fish Oil Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Fishmeal and Fish Oil Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

