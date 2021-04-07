Exclusive Report on FEP Coated Polyimide Film Market 2014-2027
The global FEP Coated Polyimide Film market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Due to the excellent properties of the polyimide film, On some occasions, they have similar properties, so some manufacturers directly polyimide film, so this makes the development of FEP polyimide film by a certain degree of restriction at the same time, due to the global few manufacturers produce FEP, which has a negative impact to the industry.In recent years, affected by the global economic slowdown, several of the major development of downstream applications industry has slowed, which has impact on FEP polyimide film.
The FEP coated polyimide film is a heat sealable film which is made by Polyimide film with one side or double side FEP coated. When combined with FEP resin, the Polyimide film remains excellent heat and electrical properties. This kind of film is widely used in high temperature wire manufacturing.
Major Manufacture:
To gain insight into the competitive landscape, the report includes an overview of key players in the FEP Coated Polyimide Film market, including:
Yancheng Hengsheng Insulation(CN)
Suzhou Dexlu Material & Tech(CN)
Changshu Liantang Insulating Materials(CN)
Saint-Gobain(FR)
Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials(CN)
CEN Electronic Material(CN)
WJF Chemicals(CN)
Di’ao Insulating Material(CN)
DuPont(US)
Changshu Huaqiang Insulating Materials(CN)
Kaneka(JP)
Triton(US)
Dongguan Meixin Insulation Materials(CN)
Sheldahl(US)
Application Outline:
Aerospace
Electronics
Energy
Industrial
Other
By type
Type I
Type II
Overall Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
FEP Coated Polyimide Film Market Intended Audience:
– FEP Coated Polyimide Film manufacturers
– FEP Coated Polyimide Film traders, distributors, and suppliers
– FEP Coated Polyimide Film industry associations
– Product managers, FEP Coated Polyimide Film industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
