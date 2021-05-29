Exclusive Report on Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players The Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Market Report includes a comprehensive analysis of the present market. This report gives a comprehensively widespread analysis of the market expansion drivers, factors regulating and avoiding market expansion, prevailing business sector summaries, market association, market predictions for coming years.

Asia Pacific endoscopic spinal surgery market was valued at US$ 1,430.4 Mn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period to reach US$ 3,118.9 Mn in 2027. To reduce danger and complications associated with spinal surgeries and quicken patient recovery, reduce hospital stay, surgery cost among others are driving the popularity of endoscopy based minimal invasive spinal surgeries amongst patients, worldwide. Traditional open surgeries for spinal disorders have been associated with certain challenges including high bleeding, blood clots, infection, long recovery times and hospital stays among others. These drawbacks have created a high demand for minimally invasive techniques of spinal surgery which can be performed by robotic assistance, laparoscopy or endoscopy techniques. Since 1970, the use of endoscopy technology has been in used in medical diagnosis whereas use of endoscopy in surgery became commercial in 1990. With improvements in optical technology, availability of high resolution camera, light source, high speed burr, advanced irrigation pumps and other developments, endoscopy technology is widely being used in minimally invasive spine surgeries for lumbar, cervical and thoracic regions. Endoscopic spinal surgery is a state-of-the-art surgery that uses an endoscope focused down a small tubular system or micro incisions for visualization that assists surgeons with performing the surgery. These endoscopic spinal surgeries have advantages including less tissue dissection and muscle trauma, lesser blood loss, reduced damage to the epidural blood supply and consequent epidural fibrosis and scarring, minimal hospital stay, rapid functional recovery and better cosmesis (restoration, or bestowing of bodily beauty after medical procedure).

The global Endoscopic Spinal Surgery market was estimated to be US$ 11.32 Bn in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 14.56% over the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the endoscopic spinal surgery market are DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies), elliquence, ENDOVISION Co., Ltd., Joimax GmbH, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Richard Wolf, RIWOspine GmbH, RZ Medizintechnik, Stryker, TECHCORD Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Tiansong Medical Instrument Co., Ltd and Zimmer Biomet amongst others. The Asia Pacific endoscopic spinal surgery market is witnessing high activities from market players. The Germany based endoscopic technology solutions provider jiomax partnered with JAPAN MEDICALNEXT CO., LTD in June 2020 for distribution of its minimally invasive spinal surgery equipment in Japan. Later in June 2020, jiomax partnered with Hi-Clearance Inc. to distribute its endoscopic solutions for spinal surgeries in Taiwan. These activities of global players are anticipated to propel the endoscopic spinal surgery market in Asia Pacific region.

