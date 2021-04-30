Exclusive Report on Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players The Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market Report includes a comprehensive analysis of the present market. This report gives a comprehensively widespread analysis of the market expansion drivers, factors regulating and avoiding market expansion, prevailing business sector summaries, market association, market predictions for coming years.

Global Electric Vehicle Battery market is expected to grow with a CAGR over 20% during the forecast period 2019-2027, owing to increasing demand for electric vehicles all over the world. Electric Vehicle battery is the primary component of any electric vehicles; therefore, the increasing electric vehicles market will propel the EV battery market over the forecast period. Moreover, the government initiatives to subsidizing EV battery manufacturers will push the market over the future period. Increasing investment in the research and developments of lithium-ion battery and technological advancements will lead the EV battery price trends in a decreasing pattern, which will drive the overall market.

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery market was valued at US$ 61,090.1 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 105,461.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

Top Key Players:

The primary market participants in the global electric vehicle battery market include Panasonic Corporation, LG CHEM LTD., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., BYD Company Limited, Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd., Enersys, Narada Power Source Co. Ltd, Johnson Controls International Plc, Crown Battery Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Narada Power Source Co. Ltd, Beijing Pride Power Battery Technology Co Ltd, etc.

