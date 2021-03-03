Exclusive Report on Electric Power Substation Automation Market 2014-2027



The global Electric Power Substation Automation market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Besides this, the electric power substations are generally managed by automatic elements as well as IEDs including recloser controls, digital protection relays, voltage controls and others.

Electric power substation has improved the way substations were controlled earlier and have enhanced the way critical data were accumulated.

Major Participators Landscape

These market players enjoyed broad industry coverage, outstanding operational ability, and strong financial resources.

Major market participators covered in our report are:

ABB

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Ingeteam

Schweitzer Engg Lab

Alstom

Cisco Systems

Eaton Corporation

Siemens

Amperion

Electric Power Substation Automation End-users:

Utilities

Industry

By Type:

Retrofit

New Construction Automation Stage

Regional Segment Analysis

The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

