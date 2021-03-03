Exclusive Report on Electric Power Substation Automation Market 2014-2027
The global Electric Power Substation Automation market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Besides this, the electric power substations are generally managed by automatic elements as well as IEDs including recloser controls, digital protection relays, voltage controls and others.
Electric power substation has improved the way substations were controlled earlier and have enhanced the way critical data were accumulated.
Major Participators Landscape
These market players enjoyed broad industry coverage, outstanding operational ability, and strong financial resources. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new brands to cater to the preferences of consumers. Some of them will be endowed with vital future while others will show a weak growth during the prospective timeframe.
Major market participators covered in our report are:
ABB
General Electric
Schneider Electric
Ingeteam
Schweitzer Engg Lab
Alstom
Cisco Systems
Eaton Corporation
Siemens
Amperion
Electric Power Substation Automation End-users:
Utilities
Industry
By Type:
Retrofit
New Construction Automation Stage
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Electric Power Substation Automation Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Electric Power Substation Automation Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Electric Power Substation Automation Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Electric Power Substation Automation Market in Major Countries
7 North America Electric Power Substation Automation Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Electric Power Substation Automation Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Electric Power Substation Automation Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Electric Power Substation Automation Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Regional Segment Analysis
The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).
Key Stakeholders
Electric Power Substation Automation manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Electric Power Substation Automation
Electric Power Substation Automation industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Electric Power Substation Automation industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
