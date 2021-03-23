Exclusive Report on Dental CAD/CAM Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2028 with different segments, Key players- Align technology, Danaher, Planmeca etc.

According to latest report “Dental CAD/CAM Market by Type (In-lab Systems, In-office Systems), Component (Hardware, Software), End-use (Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Dental Milling Centers), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2028”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of dental CAD/CAM will cross $2 billion by 2028. Increasing prevalence of dental diseases and high demand for dental restorations will accelerate the market growth.

Rising geriatric population is one of the major factors driving the market expansion. According to the Population Reference Bureau, around 12% people in China, 16% people in U.S. and 6% people in India are above 65 years of age. The number of old age people in China, U.S. and India is 166.37 million, 52.76 million, and 84.90 million, respectively. Old age people tend to lose their teeth as the age progresses which creates a demand for artificial teeth and dental restorations. As the awareness regarding advantages of CAD/CAM restorations is increasing, the demand for dental restorative procedures such as crowns, bridges, inlays, onlays, veneers, dentures, and implants increases. The geriatric population is continuously rising, thus creating the growth opportunities in the market.

