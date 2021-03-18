Exclusive Report on Container Homes Market 2021 – by Component, Application, Deployment Type, End-user, Region and Forecast to 2027

The container homes are built from shipping containers which are used for freight in ships, trains, and trucks. These homes are often used for office, residence, camps, storage, and shop purposes. Container homes are quickly installed, easy to transport, and economical to live in. They can also be used for securing temporary accommodation such as emergency shelters, dormitories, studio, garbage collection, tourist spots, and parks storage among others.

The container homes market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as ease associated with installation and relocation coupled with limited space requirements. Besides, green building initiatives by government for resource management is further expected to fuel the growth of the container homes market. However, corrosion possibility in case of homes built from scrap containers is likely to restrict the market growth.

Top Key Players:

Anderco Pte Ltd.

Container Homes USA

Hebei Weizhengheng Modular House Technology Co., Ltd.

HONOMOBO

Royal Wolf Holdings

SG Blocks, Inc.

Shanghai Haicheng Special Steel Container Co., Ltd

Speed House Group of Companies

Supertech Industries

Tempohousing Limited

The Container Homes Market industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of Container Homes Market production, supply, sales and market status.

