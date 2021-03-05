Exclusive Report on Construction Adhesives and Sealants Chemical Market 2014-2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Construction Adhesives and Sealants Chemical, which studied Construction Adhesives and Sealants Chemical industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

The global construction adhesives & sealants chemical market is segmented based on adhesive type, sealant type, application, and geography. On the basis of adhesive type, the market is divided into water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, pressure-sensitive, and others (reactive and formaldehyde adhesives). Sealants are classified into acrylic, silicone, polyurethane, butyl, and others (polysulfide, latex, and silyl-modified polymers sealants). Applications covered in the study include residential, commercial, infrastructure, and repair structures.

Adhesive is a chemical mixture, which holds at least two surfaces together to form a single unit. Sealant is a semisolid substance, which is used to fill the space between the two surfaces, thereby providing a barrier or protective coating. Adhesives have high shear and tensile strength and are used for holding and bonding applications. Sealants are preferably used for their ability to fill gaps, and resist relative movement of the substrates. They are more flexible, but have lower strength than adhesives.

Key Market Players Profile

These players’ market share, revenue, company profile, and SWOT analysis are covered in the Construction Adhesives and Sealants Chemical report. In the future, production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Key market players covered in the report such as:

Bostik SA

Franklin International

Sika AG

3M

Henkel AG & Company

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Illinois Tool Works Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

DAP Products

H.B. Fuller

Application Segmentation

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Repair Structures

Global Construction Adhesives and Sealants Chemical market: Type segments

Adhesives

Sealants

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Construction Adhesives and Sealants Chemical Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Construction Adhesives and Sealants Chemical Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Construction Adhesives and Sealants Chemical Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Construction Adhesives and Sealants Chemical Market in Major Countries

7 North America Construction Adhesives and Sealants Chemical Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Construction Adhesives and Sealants Chemical Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Construction Adhesives and Sealants Chemical Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Construction Adhesives and Sealants Chemical Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

