Exclusive Report on Automotive Fuse Market 2021 – by Component, Application, Deployment Type, End-user, Region and Forecast to 2027

Automotive Fuse are devices used for the protection of wiring as well as electrical equipment in vehicles. These fuses are being deployed in different type of electric vehicles namely: Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). Some of the major drivers behind the growth of automotive fuse market during the forecast period are the growing application of high-voltage architecture, and rising battery capacity is anticipated to fuel the high voltage automotive fuse market.

The inadequate development of low-voltage fuses and unorganized aftermarket services are some of the factors which may hamper the growth of automotive fuse market. However, the mounting technological advancement, growing adoption of semi-autonomous & autonomous vehicles, and boosting sales of premium vehicles across the various region are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of automotive fuse in the forecast period.

Top Key Players:

1. ON Semiconductor

2. Schurter Holding AG

3. Littelfuse, Inc.

4. Eaton Corporation Plc

5. Mersen

7. OptiFuse

8. Pacific Engineering Corporation

9. AEM Components (USA), Inc.

10. Mouser Electronics, Inc.

The Automotive Fuse Market industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of Automotive Fuse Market production, supply, sales and market status.

