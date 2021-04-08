Exclusive Report on Automotive Fasteners Market 2014-2027
This latest Automotive Fasteners report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
Competitive Landscape
Important players profiled in the global Automotive Fasteners market include:
Keller & Kalmbach
NORMA
Dongfeng Auto
Nifco
ITW
Shenzhen AERO
Chunyu
Samjin
LISI
Piolax
Topura
Chongqing Standard
GEM-YEAR
STANLEY
Meidoh
RUIBIAO
Sundram Fasteners
Araymond
Fontana
Böllhoff
KAMAX
ZF TRW
Meira
Würth
EJOT Group
Precision Castparts
Aoyama Seisakusho
Boltun
SFS intec
By application:
Automotive OEM
Aftermarket
Segmentation on the Basis of Type:
Threaded Fasteners
Non-threaded Fasteners
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automotive Fasteners Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Automotive Fasteners Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Automotive Fasteners Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Automotive Fasteners Market in Major Countries
7 North America Automotive Fasteners Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Automotive Fasteners Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Automotive Fasteners Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automotive Fasteners Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Regions Covered in the Report:
-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)
-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)
-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)
-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Audience:
-Automotive Fasteners manufacturers
-Automotive Fasteners traders, distributors, and suppliers
-Automotive Fasteners industry associations
-Product managers, Automotive Fasteners industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
-Market Research and consulting firms
What Information does this report contain?
The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global Automotive Fasteners market at the global and regional levels.
The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.
Discussed details about market opportunities.
The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.
The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.
