Exclusive Analysis of Bioplastics Market 2021: Industry Demand, Growth and Top Companies Synopsis- BASF SE, Biome Technologies Plc, Braskem, Cardia Bioplastics, Corbion Purac, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Innovia Films,. Natureworks LLC., Novamont S.p.A| Forecast to 2027

Bioplastic refers to the plastics derived from renewable biomass sources instead of petroleum or natural gas as in case of conventional plastics. Bioplastics possess extraordinary mechanical properties such as tensile strength, elongation at break which is fast replacing conventional plastics and giving scope to bio-plastic market in areas ranging from building & constructions to consumer goods.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increasing awareness for eco-friendly innovations is driving the growth of bioplastic market which is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to other major driving factors such as growing usage in industries such as packaging, textiles, agriculture & horticulture, consumer goods, and building & construction. High investments and growing demand for consumer goods are anticipated to provide substantial growth opportunities to the players operating in the global bioplastics market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Bioplastics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals & Material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the bioplastics market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global bioplastics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bioplastics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The TOP MANUFACTURERS of this Industry As follows-

BASF SE

Biome Technologies Plc.

Braskem

Cardia Bioplastics

Corbion Purac

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited.

Innovia Films

Natureworks LLC.

Novamont S.p.A

…

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global bioplastics market is segmented by type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is broadly segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable bio-plastics. Biodegradable bio-plastic further is classified into PLA, PHA, Starch blend, Polyester (PBAT & PBS) and cellulose acetate. Also, non-biodegradable plastics is segmented into Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyethylene terephthalate and others such as PA, PE, EPDM, and PTT. The bioplastics market on the basis of the application is classified into packaging: rigid and flexible, textile, agriculture & horticulture, consumer goods, automotive, electronics, building & constructions, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global bioplastics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The bioplastics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the bioplastics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the bioplastics in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the bioplastics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from bioplastics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for bioplastics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Bioplastics market.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading companies.

