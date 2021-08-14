Excessive speed on a rainy day may have caused the accident

Sara Carreira: PJ admits that the accident was caused by speeding

The data was published this Saturday by “Correio da Manhã” and is based on the latest information from the authorities.

This Saturday, August 14th, “Correio da Manhã” stated that the accident that led to the death of Sara Carreira could have been caused by the excessive speed at which she drove the car on the night of December 5th, 2020 followed.

According to the newspaper, the State Department will receive conclusions from the GNR and the PFY this week, suggesting that the car that Tony Carreira’s daughter and boyfriend Ivo Lucas were following was moving at “inappropriate” speeds. taking into account the weather conditions and the road itself.

The accident happened on a night of heavy rain when visibility was limited and the ground was slippery. There were other vehicles on the road as well, all circumstances confirmed by witnesses.

Sara Carreira died at the age of 21 as a result of a serious car accident on the A1 in which traffic in the Santarém area was blocked. Four vehicles were involved in the accident and another three people were injured. The highway was completely closed for several hours.