Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Pipeline Insight to Record a Robust Growth Rate for the COVID-19 Period

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Pipeline Insight Market Report defines the business objective to help business owners to avoid contradictory expectations. It provides you customer data along with their demands hence you can accordingly plan for the launching of the product in the market. It presents all the data about whole market scenario. With the help of prominent data provided in the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Pipeline Insight Market Report, organizations come to know about customers completely and can achieve their goal of selling products in huge quantity and getting huge profits too. Clearly setting the business goal at the beginning will surely help to avoid getting difficulties and set the business easily.

DelveInsights, Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Pipeline Insight, 2021, report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Excessive Daytime Sleepiness pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Geography Covered

Global coverage

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Understanding

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness: Overview

Excessive daytime sleepiness is not a condition in itself but a symptom of different conditions. Any condition that restrains an individual from getting good sleep at night can cause excessive daytime sleepiness. The common causes for excessive daytime sleepiness include sleep apnea (a potentially serious condition with abnormal breathing pattern during night), RLS (restless leg syndrome), depression, hypersomnia, and narcolepsy. Hypersomnia and narcolepsy have some similar characteristics. Both the condition involves excessive daytime sleepiness but narcolepsy is rare and more severe with sudden and uncontrollable sleeps, often at inconvenient times. People with narcolepsy also have greater nighttime sleep disturbance than those with hypersomnia, resulting in reduced sleep quality.

“Excessive Daytime Sleepiness – Pipeline Insight, 2021” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Excessive Daytime Sleepiness treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Excessive Daytime Sleepiness commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Excessive Daytime Sleepiness collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Excessive Daytime Sleepiness R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Excessive Daytime Sleepiness.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Emerging Drugs

Pentetrazol: Balance Therapeutics

Balance Therapeutics lead drug candidate, Pentetrazol is a small molecule in development for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness due to narcolepsy. The drug has demonstrated good efficacy in its Phase I clinical trials. The drug is a CNS (central nervous system) convulsant that bind to the picrotoxin site of GABA (A) receptor.

TAK 925: Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Takeda s breakthrough drug TAK 925 is currently being evaluated for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness due to hypersomnia as well as narcolepsy. The drug has been designated with orphan drug status for narcolepsy. It is an orexin receptor type-2 agonist which plays an important role in the regulation of sleep and wakefulness.

Further product details are provided in the report ..

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Excessive Daytime Sleepiness drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players in Excessive Daytime Sleepiness

There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Excessive Daytime Sleepiness. The companies which have their Excessive Daytime Sleepiness drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase II include, Balance Therapeutics.

Phases

DelveInsight s report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Oral

Intramuscular

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Excessive Daytime Sleepiness therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Excessive Daytime Sleepiness drugs.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Report Insights

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Questions

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Excessive Daytime Sleepiness drugs

How many Excessive Daytime Sleepiness drugs are developed by each company

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness

What are the key collaborations (Industry Industry, Industry Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness therapeutics

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies

What are the clinical studies going on for Excessive Daytime Sleepiness and their status

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs

Key Players

Balance Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Benevolent AI Bio

Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Axsome Therapeutics

Key Products

Pentetrazol

TAK 925

BEN-2001

Sodium oxybate

AXS-12

Key Features of the Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2026)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market.

