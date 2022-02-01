exceptional discount for this gaming laptop equipped with an RTX

It’s the end of the sale, but it’s not over yet, because there are still good deals that are sure to get you cracking. Such is the case, for example, of this gaming laptop PC, Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, which benefits from an exceptional discount of 350 euros.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: A gaming PC at a low price

Lenovo is a brand that has managed to get out of the game with many gaming laptops that offer very interesting value for money compared to brands. If you’re looking to change your laptop, fall for this model.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is equipped with a beautiful 15.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels with an anti-glare filter and, most importantly, a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The most interesting is inside under the white backlit keyboard:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (3.3 GHz, 6 cores) Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti RAM: 16 GB in DDR4 Storage space: 512 GB in SSD

As we can see, we’re on a Ti graphics card model, which means it’s designed for gaming.

Regarding the price, it went from 1199 euros to 849 euros, a great offer for the sale. We also have a good plan for a Chromebook, which is also very interesting, especially for 199 euros.

3 reasons for temptation

Super 120 Hz display Powerful processor 16 GB DDR4 RAM

