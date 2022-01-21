excellent wireless headphones with ANC are on sale

Yesterday we offered you the Oppo Enco Air, wireless headphones that represent a great alternative to Apple’s AirPods. If you weren’t convinced, here are the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro. These are true wireless headphones that also have noise cancellation.

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro: ANC headphones at a low price

The Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro are wireless headphones with a very interesting quality/price ratio and with this new offer for sale we can only crack.

Xiaomi has once again hit hard with its Redmi range as the Buds 3 Pro are true wireless headphones that make a great alternative to Apple’s AirPods. The latter, like the competition, are of the True Wireless type with the addition of active noise cancellation, so you can enjoy your music quietly and anywhere, as background noise is suppressed for your comfort. Xiaomi touts up to 35dB of noise cancellation, so you can take the plane, subway, and train without fear of surrounding noise. By the way, they also have an artificial intelligence to optimize the ANC.

Another important point: autonomy. Xiaomi announces no less than 28 hours of listening thanks to its charging box and otherwise up to 6 hours on a single charge. The Redmi Buds 3 Pro are also compatible with fast charging and 10 minutes can restore 3 hours of listening.

The Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro benefit from a nice instant discount since they have gone from 69 to 52 euros. And as said, we also have the Oppo Enco Air in good shape.

3 good reasons for temptation

Super autonomyActive noise reduction 35 dBFast charging

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.