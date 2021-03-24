Excellent Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse Makes for Spring Flash Sales

If you spend a lot of time in front of your PC, whether you’re working or studying, you’re not skimming on the mouse. And today, with the spring flashes on sale, we bring you the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced wireless mouse.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced: the benchmark for work

The Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced is a wireless mouse that has been optimized to reduce hand and wrist pain. So you can enjoy maximum comfort. In addition, it is compatible with Windows PC or Mac.

Inside is a Logitech dark field sensor (4000 DPI) that can work on any surface, including glass.

We also notice a second wheel that is at the level of the right thumb for scrolling the pages horizontally. This is very useful in an Excel spreadsheet or when retouching a photo on top of a very high resolution image.

For reasons of autonomy, the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced can last up to 70 days and is compatible with fast charging: 1 minute for 3 hours of operation.

Displayed at the suggested price of 109 euros, it has just risen to 77.99 euros. To complete your installation and upgrade your PC, we also have a good plan for a 480GB SSD for 40 euros.

Why succumb?

Design and ergonomics Horizontal scroll wheel Works on glass

